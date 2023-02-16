Photos: First Look at NO LIMITS - A SONG CYCLE at Turbine Theatre

All new production photos have been released for No Limits - A Song Cycle. Written by Sam Thomas He/Him and directed by Dean Johnson, He/Him, (BKLYN, LIFT), this exciting new production is now open at London's Turbine Theatre.

Do you feel like everyone is winning at life? Does everyone seem so further ahead?

No Limits, the world premiere production of Sam Thomas' popular song cycle, depicts the anxieties, faith, fight, and love that we can all experience. Set in one simple London apartment, you meet the residents from across time as they confess their dreams, fall in love, move on, and catfish their neighbour.

The talented cast includes Natalie May Paris She/Her (SIX The Musical), Owen Clayton They/He (Julie: The Musical and It's In The Air), Hannah Lowther She/Her (Heathers The Musical, Millennials, Emojiland), Michael Mather He/Him (Soho Cinders and But I'm a Cheerleader), Mary Moore She/They (Grease and Little Women) and Saffi Needham She/Her (Recently graduated and making her professional debut).

Featuring stories of the heartfelt, queer and even kinky kind, No Limits, highlights that we are all in the same boat and that we can always overcome our setbacks with enough self-belief. A show with heart, humour, LGBTQ+ stories, and a message we should all remember: ... "Know no limits!"

Tickets for No Limits at the Turbine Theatre are on sale now.