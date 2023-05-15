Photos: First Look at LEAVES OF GLASS at Park Theatre

Leaves of Glass, directed by Max Harrison, will run at Park Theatre, London Thursday 11 May -  Saturday 3 June.

Production photos have been released from Leaves of Glass at Park Theatre. The cast includes Kacey Ainsworth, Katie Buchholz, Ned Costello and Joseph Potter.

Following its critically acclaimed premiere at Soho Theatre in 2007, master storyteller Philip Ridley's four-hander is a gripping narrative of memory, manipulation, and power - now regarded as a modern classic - returns for the first time in 16 years with a new production by longtime collaborators, Lidless Theatre.

East London. 2023. Steven has always tried to be a good person. He works hard. He looks after his family. But, suddenly, everyone starts accusing him of things. His wife accuses him of being unfaithful. His mother accuses him of being coercive. And his brother, Barry, accuses him of...what exactly? Barry won't say. Or can't. Or perhaps...Steven hasn't done anything at all.

Philip Ridley is one of the country's greatest living playwrights. His first play,' The Pitchfork Disney', changed the course of British drama.

'Leaves of Glass', directed by Max Harrison, will run at Park Theatre, London Thursday 11 May - Saturday 3 June.

Press night: Monday 15 May at 7pm.

'Leaves of Glass' will then tour to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (15 - 17 June) and Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre (10 - 16 July).

Creative team:
Director Max Harrison
Set & Costume Desinger Kit Hinchcliff
Sound Designer Sam Glossop
Casting Consultant Nadine Rennie CDG
Producer Zoe Weldon / Lidless Theatre

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Joseph Potter, Ned Costello

Joseph Potter, Ned Costello

Joseph Potter

Kacey Ainsworth

Katie Buchholz, Ned Costello

Ned Costello, Joseph Potter

Ned Costello, Joseph Potter

Ned Costello, Katie Buchholz

Ned Costello, Katie Buchholz

Ned Costello



