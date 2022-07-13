Photos: First Look at HUNGRY at Soho Theatre

Paines Plough and 45North have released brand new production images from Chris Bush's HUNGRY to mark the opening of its limited run at Soho Theatre this month, 12th-30th July.

Check out the photos below!

The play will also perform as part of Paines Plough's Roundabout programme at Summerhall, Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 3rd-28th August.

A Paines Plough and 45North co-production, HUNGRY is a blisteringly funny play about what we eat and who we love, exploring class, queerness, cultural appropriation and the cost of gentrification. The play is written by Chris Bush (Jane Eyre, Fantastically Great Women who Changed the World) and directed by Joint Artistic Director of Paines Plough Katie Posner.

Eleanor Sutton will be returning to play the role of Lori and, making their Soho Theatre debut, Melissa Lowe will take on the role of Bex.

Lori is a chef. Bex waits tables. One night in a walk-in fridge and the rest is history.

Lori wants to teach Bex about the finer things in life, but what's the point when the system is rigged? After all, no-one on minimum wage has headspace to make their own yoghurt.

'You want to swoop in and whisk me off to this brave new world of matcha powder and sourdough and reclaimed floorboards. And what if I'm happy as I am?'

HUNGRY, which premiered as part of Roundabout 2021's programme, will also perform alongside three world premieres as part of Paines Plough's Roundabout 2022 programme at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The programme includes a new play about Black British history in the school curriculum by Dipo Baruwa-Etti (An unfinished man) - HALF-EMPTY GLASSES, directed by Kaleya Baxe. This will play in rep with award-winning playwright Sami Ibrahim's (two Palestinians go dogging) new poetic fable about the immigration system A SUDDEN VIOLENT BURST OF RAIN, directed by Yasmin Hafesji (The Maladies) and Roundabout's new family show by Laura Lindow, THE ULTIMATE PICKLE about the importance of stories and imagination, and how young people deal with grief, directed by Eva Sampson.

Roundabout is Paines Plough's award-winning portable in-the-round auditorium and 2022 will see it return for its eighth consecutive year. Roundabout will also host a programme of visiting companies, comedy, music and local community events. The full listings of events for the Edinburgh run can be found here.

Roundabout is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council. England.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard