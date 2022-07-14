Photos: First Look at GIVE ME THE SUN at the Blue Elephant Theatre

Written by award-winning playwright Mamet Leigh, a pioneer of the Tehran Underground Theatre Movement, Give Me The Sun addresses the complexity of finding your place in a new country and how different that can be for each person. This beautiful and compelling new play opens at the Blue Elephant Theatre.

Check out photos from the production below!

Bashir and Baba live in a council house in London. Baba, once a doctor in Egypt, now works in Tesco. His son Bashir plays basketball with his friends and wonders what his home country was like and what has happened since the Arab Spring.

Give Me the Sun stars Aso Sherabayani as Baba (The Swimmers, Working Title Films and Netflix; Name Me Lawand, Pulse Films Productions; The Syrian Baker) and Joseph Samimi as Bashir (Borders, Junction Theatre; The Merchant of Venice, To The Elephant; Wonder Winterland, Soho Theatre). Directed by Majid Mehdizadeh, also known as Luke Jerdy (Y'MAM - Young Man's Angry Movements, Soho Theatre; Hollyoaks, Channel 4; War Horse, National Theatre), the show explores the complexities of a family dynamic after having fled Egypt and the consequences of re-settling in the UK.