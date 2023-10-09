Photos: First Look at GENTLEMEN at Arcola Theatre

Old fashioned toxic masculinity clashes with contemporary queer rights in the world premiere of Matt Parvin’s taut new play. Gentlemen examines what happens when convention and institutionalised culture are called to account by new standards of what is acceptable.

Performances run 4 - 28 October 2023.

Check out all new production photos below!

Freshers’ term. Greg has taken to university life like a duck to water. Kasper is struggling to fit in. Summoned to a mediation session with Kasper and the college welfare officer to discuss an accusation of plagiarism, Greg deftly argues his way out of trouble. But when the allegations evolve into something altogether more damaging, how long can Greg remain untouchable?

Produced and directed by Richard Speir, in association with Arcola Theatre

Designed by Cecilia Trono

General management by Ameena Hamid and Grace Dickson for HD General Management

Cast: Charlie Beck, Edward Judge and Issam Al Ghussain

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner

Charlie Beck and Issam Al Ghussain

Charlie Beck and Issam Al Ghussain

Edward Judge and Issam Al Ghussain

Edward Judge and Issam Al Ghussain

Edward Judge and Issam Al Ghussain

Issam Al Ghussain

Issam Al Ghussain, Charlie Beck, and Edward Judge

Charlie Beck and Issam Al Ghussain

Charlie Beck and Issam Al Ghussain