Photos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's Theatre

Performances run 13th September – 1st October 2022.

Sep. 15, 2022  

After captivating audiences during its sold-out performances last year, production photos have been released for For a Palestinian which returns for its first full-length run at Camden People's Theatre this September before heading to Bristol Old Vic in October.

Exploring heritage, identity and the places we call home, up-and-coming talents Aaron Kilercioglu (CICADA 3301, Underbelly; Boundless Accelerator Artist) and Bilal Hasna (Extraordinary, Disney+; Screw, Channel 4) have collaborated to create this heart-warming piece based on Hasna's own experience and the untold life of Palestinian activist Wa'el Zu'aiter.

Photos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's Theatre
Bilal Hasna

