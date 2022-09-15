Photos: First Look at FOR A PALESTINIAN at Camden People's Theatre
Performances run 13th September – 1st October 2022.
After captivating audiences during its sold-out performances last year, production photos have been released for For a Palestinian which returns for its first full-length run at Camden People's Theatre this September before heading to Bristol Old Vic in October.
Exploring heritage, identity and the places we call home, up-and-coming talents Aaron Kilercioglu (CICADA 3301, Underbelly; Boundless Accelerator Artist) and Bilal Hasna (Extraordinary, Disney+; Screw, Channel 4) have collaborated to create this heart-warming piece based on Hasna's own experience and the untold life of Palestinian activist Wa'el Zu'aiter.
Bilal Hasna
