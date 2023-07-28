Photos: First Look At RUNAWAY at Rosemary Branch Theatre as Part of Camden Fringe 2023

The show runs at Rosemary Branch, July 31st and August 1st (7.30pm) before heading up to Edinburgh Fringe for the full run.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

All new production photos have been released for RUNAWAY, opening next week at Rosemary Branch theatre as part of Camden Fringe.

"20 years old, holding a suitcase in one hand and plenty of issues in the other, I convinced myself a change of scenery, people, job, house, friends, lifestyle, currency, time zone and a language will solve all of them at once."

Beyond Borders presents their debut play Runaway, a semi-biographical story wrapped in a generous coat of unapologetic humour, exploring themes of home, belonging and finding your identity as a foreigner in a big city. It's a play about endless searching for the place that feels right. That feels like home. It's about racing towards the future and running away from the past, until you cannot run anymore and all you are left with is the present. A train station. And a train to Brixton.

The production is written and performed by Zuzana Spacirova, and directed by Oettie Devriese.

The show runs at Rosemary Branch, July 31st and August 1st (7.30pm) before heading up to Edinburgh Fringe for the full run.

Photo Credit: Tom Trossero 

Zuzana Spacirova

Zuzana Spacirova

Zuzana Spacirova

Zuzana Spacirova

Zuzana Spacirova

Zuzana Spacirova

Zuzana Spacirova

Zuzana Spacirova

Zuzana Spacirova



Recommended For You