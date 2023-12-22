Photos: First Look At REHAB A New Musical At Playground Theatre

Rehab deals with the subject of addition and mental health with warmth, humour and heart, written by people who understand it from the inside out.

Following a frenzied, sold-out and critically-lauded 2022 run at the Playground Theatre, Rehab, the exceptionally-funny, darkly-comic musical, is ready, once again, to sweep you up on an emotional journey through the soaring highs, and tragic lows, of the ‘guests’ of the Glade Rehab Centre – this time at an exciting new venue, Neon 194, 194 Piccadilly, St. James’s, London W1J 9LN from January 12, 2024. See photos of the production!

It’s 1999 and jaded 26-year-old pop star, Kid Pop, finds himself in court after being caught red- handed in a drug fuelled tabloid sting. An understanding judge gives Kid the choice between jail time or a rehabilitation centre for six weeks. It’s a no-brainer for Kid: rehab will be a holiday. But how could he have got it so wrong?

A very funny musical about a very serious topic, Rehab deals with the subject of addition and mental health with warmth, humour and heart, written by people who understand it from the inside out.

Written by Grant Black, Murray Lachlan Young and Elliot Davis and starring Keith Allen, Christian Maynard, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Jodie Steele and soul diva Mica Paris, John Barr, Carly Burns, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Ben Mabberley, Simon Shorten, Rebecca Thornhill, Lucy Sinclair.

Photo Credit: Ollie Weait 

Oscar Conlon-Morrey and Christian Maynard

Simon Shorten and Christian Maynard

Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Lucy Sinclair, Christian Maynard, Ben Mabberley, Rebecca Thornhill

Christian Maynard, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Oscar Conlon-Morrey

Rebecca Thornhill and Simon Shorten

Gary Lloyd, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Mica Paris and Carly Burns

Mica Paris and Christian Maynard

Rebecca Thornhill, Christian Maynard, Lucy Sinclair

John Barr and Maiya Quansah-Breed

Jodie Steele and Keith Allen

Ben Mabberley, Christin Maynard, Mica Paris, Carly Burns




