Photos: First Look At DOCTOR FAUSTUS At Southwark Playhouse

Bringing the supernatural to South London this autumn, Lazarus Theatre Company are transforming this classic tale into a multi-sensory theatrical experience.

Aug. 22, 2022  

A thrilling ensemble brings Christopher Marlowe's tragic masterpiece Doctor Faustus to life at Southwark Playhouse.

Bringing the supernatural to South London this autumn, Lazarus Theatre Company are transforming this classic tale into a multi-sensory theatrical experience. The cast is led by Jamie O'Neill (Salomé, Southwark Playhouse; Macbeth, Greenwich Theatre) as John Faustus, and playing opposite him is David Angland (My Life as A Cowboy, Park Theatre; Lord of the Flies, Greenwich Theatre) as the devil Mephistopheles.

The ensemble is completed by Hamish Somers (Macbeth, Greenwich Theatre; Beating the Bounds, Collage Arts), Rachel Kelly (Old Vic 200, Old Vic; Daily Fail: The Musical, Rose Theatre Kingston), Candis Butler Jones (The Pocket, Theatre Peckham), Charis Murray (Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, Universal Pictures; Cabaret, The English Theatre Frankfurt & Deutsches Theatre), Henry Mettle (Holes, UK Tour), Stefan Capper (Aladdin, Walt Disney Pictures), Jordan Peedell (Macbeth, Reading Minster) and Henrietta Rhodes, making her professional debut.

Ricky Dukes, Artistic Director of Lazarus Theatre Company, comments, It's been a privilege to be back in a room meeting so much talent. We had over 4000 submissions, accepted around 1000 self-tapes and saw over 200 performers in person for just 9 roles. The best bit has been collaborating with applicants (at Lazarus we hold workshop auditions, playing with movement, devising and workshopping the text). Faustus is a busy play, this cast have got to do a bit of everything; they all multi-role, there's singing, movement, object manipulation and of course Marlowe's mighty lines! Delicious!

Doctor Faustus also sees the inaugural appointment of the Ken Pickering Future Directors Scheme, Assistant Director Airlee Delyse. This production will also be streamed on 6th October with tickets available here: www.lazarustheatrecompany.co.uk/boxoffice.

Photo Credit: Charles Flint

August 22, 2022

A thrilling ensemble brings Christopher Marlowe’s tragic masterpiece Doctor Faustus to life at Southwark Playhouse. See photos from the production.
