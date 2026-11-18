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A Homo Alone 2: Yikes, We Did It Again! is now playing at The Other Palace Studio. Performances will continue through 3 January 2027. Check out photos from the show below!

Kevin is played by Thomas John Stocks with the multi-rolling Jenny Bede (Prince Andrew: The Musical) as Kevin's Mum, Bird Woman, and Cedric the Bell Boy, Jermaine Woods (The Producers) as Kevin’s Dad, Harry, and the Hotel Manager, and Charlotte Dixon as Buzz, Marv and…Trump (someone genuinely had to this time…)

After last year’s Lovers Actually, The Other Palace Studio’s best-selling show ever, Jodie Prenger (Coronation Street, I'd Do Anything) and Neil Hurst (Fat Friends The Musical, Casualty) reunite with Kevin McCallister for the highly anticipated sequel parody of the beloved holiday classic A Homo Alone 2: Yikes, We Did It Again! You might be too old for a lot of things, but you’re never too old for a naughty, festive theatre treat at Christmas!

Camp Kevin. Lost in The Big Apple. With Dad’s credit card in hand, bébé Kevin has arrived, lost and unaware, in New York City, the gayest place on Earth! What could possibly go wrong? Throw in a couple of dodgy burglars, a Rocky Horror-esque hotel manager, and a Trump cameo nobody asked for and you’ve got yourself one hell of a Christmas night out.

Homo Alone 2 is directed by comedian Laura Checkley (Detectorists), with choreography by Philip Michael Thomas (RAGS The Musical); musical direction and arrangement by Tom Noyes (Love Quirks); design by Reuben Speed (Deep Heat Rivalry); lighting design by Matt Hockley (Redcliffe) and sound design by Tom Jervis (Why Would We Care).

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan



Thomas John Stocks

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Jenny Bede

Jemaine Woods and Charlotte Dixon

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