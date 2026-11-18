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Peter Duncan invites the nation to make its own pantomime as Panto Online returns for the festive season

Blue Peter fans will know the words “Here's one I made earlier”, and now Peter Duncan (filmmaker, actor, presenter and former Chief Scout) wants to help you make a panto.

New for 2026, Peter's Panto Online website (www.pantoonline.co.uk) has a Make Your Own Pantomime section, created in collaboration with the Sussex-based company, Mad Hatters Fancy Dress (www.madhattersfancydress.com). Anyone who has ever wanted to be a Panto Dame or boo-ed as a baddie can stage a show in a living room, village hall or classroom, for their family and neighbours, school, local club, or Scout or Guide group. They can simply sign up, watch a Panto Online film and go to the 'How to Panto' section where they can find out how to receive a free professional script from the Panto Online archives. The Panto Online soundtracks are free on the website too, and for anyone wishing to go the extra mile, costumes can be hired through Mad Hatters Fancy Dress.

The news coincides with the return of Panto Online's much-loved films of Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk and Pantoland, in time for Christmas and this year's panto season. The shows are a festive treat in their own right, and great inspiration for a home production.

Peter Duncan said: “Blue Peter has taught many generations to make things over the years. This year, I'm inviting everyone to make a pantomime. You don't need a theatre, just a few friends, and the enthusiasm to shout 'He's behind you!' My barn in Sussex is bursting with costumes, sets and memorabilia from a lifetime of panto, so I know how much fun dressing up is. If you've ever fancied being a Dame or an Ugly Sister, this is your year. If you'd rather put your feet up, enjoy three that I made earlier myself as our panto films are ready to watch online at home.”

Panto Online began during the pandemic, when Peter created his own online pantomime for audiences across the world to watch on screens, big and small. The result was a magical mix of theatre and film streamed into homes, schools and care homes, and even a national cinema release. Each year a growing audience finds the films, making them an easy, affordable festive tradition for families, schools, community groups and care homes alike.

A family ticket for all three pantomimes is just £15 (this covers friends and families watching together, and the films can be viewed multiple times). There are also great packages available. An activity pack for schools has themes linked to the primary core curriculum. Book online at pantoonline.co.uk.

Panto Online arrives at the end of a packed year in which Peter starred as Bob in the national tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert - The Musical. At home in rural Sussex, with his wife and their trusty labrador, he has also taken on a new role as a rewilder, renovating an old stables, planting 800 trees and shrubs with the Woodland Trust and even discovering an ancient spring in the woodland, which kept bubbling up through the summer heatwave. Peter's work ties in with his role as an Ambassador for SEEd (sustainability and environmental education). Looking to 2027, Peter is planning a new filming project about life on a Sussex farm set in the 1890s.

ABOUT Peter Duncan

Actor, presenter, theatre and filmmaker, 80s Blue Peter man, former Chief Scout man - Peter Duncan has had a TV, Film and Theatre career that spans over five decades.

Peter, who was born into a touring theatrical family, joined Laurence Olivier's National Theatre as a sixteen year old and spent the 70s working as an actor. He became a well known face on TV and in films such as Stardust, Quilp, and had a cameo in Flash Gordon where he was killed by a tree monster.

As a writer and Producer of Pantomimes, Peter filmed his own cinema movies, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk and Pantoland which can be streamed from pantoonline.co.uk

Peter has had a flourishing musical theatre career playing PT Barnum, Charlie Chaplin in The Little Tramp, Bill Snibson in Me and my Girl, Pump Boys and Dinettes, Hairspray and Million Dollar Quartet and this year Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. He received an Olivier Award nomination for his portrayal of Denry Machin in The Card at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. His straight theatre roles include Charlie Peace at Nottingham Playhouse, Jack Firebrace in Birdsong, Fantastic Mr Fox and Ronald Roy Humphrey in The Dame written by his daughter Katie. His two other daughters are singer/songwriters, Lucy (known as Luki) and Georgia Duncan. Their work can be heard on Bandcamp.

Peter joined the Blue Peter team in 1980 and after cleaning the clock face of Big Ben on his first day ran the inaugural London Marathon in just over three hours. He competed against a sumo wrestler in Japan, dug for emeralds in Sri Lanka and worked in Indonesia on Operation Pipeline. Much of which can now be seen on YouTube! He continues to travel usually with thenaturaladventure.com a walking and cycling holiday company which he helped co-found in 2016.

The BBC commissioned Duncan Dares, a series that capitalised on Peter's adventurous nature with stunts such as driving an amphibious VW beetle across the Irish Sea and walking the high wire in the circus. He still dabbles dangerously in reality TV shows such as The Games and Tumble. In 1993 he took part in the Big Race, the original 'race around the world' when he drove overland from the UK to New York. At the height of Russia's 'glasnost' (openness and transparency), the team experienced minus 59C in Siberia. Finally crossing the Bering Strait they snow machined 700 miles through Alaska on the final leg of the journey.

At the turn of this century, Peter began making his own TV documentaries including a six part series called Travel Bug in which he, his partner Annie and their four children backpacked their way around the world. They trekked in Nepal, went on safari in Africa and into the rainforest in Peru. In the follow up series they toured around China. Arthur's Trip to India was their final family TV adventure series focussing on the youngest member of the Duncan clan.

Peter was appointed Chief Scout in 2004 helping to lead the Scouts through their centenary in 2007 and he received a Gold Blue Peter badge for his efforts. He filmed an expedition on Mount Everest and was able to interview Sir Edmund Hillary in Kathmandu.

He is a patron for British Youth Music Theatre, Action for Children's Arts and an Ambassador for SEEd (sustainability and environmental education).

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