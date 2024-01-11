Paulus Will Run A 'Get Your Show On The Road' Workshop in London in February

The event is on Sunday 11 February 2024 from 10.30am-4.30pm.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 1 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024
SO LUCKY Star Jessica Daley Travels Hours to Sing Role of Eva Peron in Curve's EVITA Due t Photo 2 Daley Travels Hours to Sing the Title Role in Curve's EVITA Due to Cast Illnesses
Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West Photo 3 Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West End
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House

Paulus Will Run A 'Get Your Show On The Road' Workshop in London in February

Veteran cabaret entertainer and educator Paulus (BBC1's All Together Now and ‘King of Cabaret' The Stage), is holding his inaugural Get Your Show on the Road workshop on Sunday 11 February 2024 from 10.30am-4.30pm at BOLD Elephant, London SE1.  

 

Get Your Show on the Road is open to all, and is suitable for a wide-cross section of those who might be interested in knowing how to self-book a successful UK small-scale tour – whether that be as a performer, producer, tour booker, general manager or in another capacity. 

 

Workshop participants will be equipped with a practical touring kit and the confidence to implement it. The workshop will dispel touring myths with someone currently making it happen, show how to bypass the traditional gatekeepers of industry and do it yourself, and also how to build a support network with fellow industry professionals. 

 

Special guests joining Paulus to share their advice will include Karl Steele of Wolverhampton Grand (and previously of Old Joint Stock) and solo theatre maker Mark Farrelly, who has no less than five shows that he tours extensively with across the UK.  

 

Paulus, ‘The Cabaret Geek' is perhaps best known for his appearances on BBC1's All Together Now as a talent judge. Paulus's musical tribute to Victoria Wood Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood premièred in London in 2020 and has been touring ever since.  

 

Paulus said: “I'm excited to share the wealth of knowledge accrued during the past five years touring the UK with Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, especially given the challenges that both regional theatres and artists have faced during the pandemic and through a cost of living crisis. After over thirty years as a producer and promoter of live events, it's a privilege to be able to share what I've learnt with other solo theatre makers and small-scale productions and give them the confidence to get their show on the road.” 

 

For fifteen years, Paulus had close ties to the cult London cabaret venue The Battersea Barge, producing many cabarets for them including the hugely successful talent contest Cheese ‘n' Crackers, Diva Nite and their annual adult pantomimes. For ten years, Paulus ran the entertainment agency Excess All Areas (formerly Better Chemistry) and under this banner he spearheaded the annual Cabaret Convention and London Cabaret Awards. His expertise has been sought to judge many talent competitions including National Burlesque Awards, Drag Idol for Royal Vauxhall Tavern, Pride's Got Talent, Musical Comedy Awards and Burlesque Idol at The Hippodrome Casino.  




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Certain Blacks Host SOUL ON ICE in March Photo
Certain Blacks Host SOUL ON ICE in March

Certain Blacks are back with Soul on Ice. Running from 1 to 23 March 2024 across three London venues, the festival explores diversity, identity and improvisation through music, dance, cabaret and live art.

2
Yorkshire Writer Receives The Kay Mellor Fellowship Photo
Yorkshire Writer Receives The Kay Mellor Fellowship

Yorkshire writer announced as recipient of the Kay Mellor Fellowship. Learn more about this exciting opportunity for emerging talent in the theater industry.

3
Caroline Harker, Clive Mantle, and Sally Dexter Will Lead THE CHILDREN at Nottingham Playh Photo
Caroline Harker, Clive Mantle, and Sally Dexter Will Lead THE CHILDREN at Nottingham Playhouse

Caroline Harker, Clive Mantle, and Sally Dexter are set to star in 'The Children' at Nottingham Playhouse. Find out more about this upcoming production.

4
UK and Ireland Tour of SOMETHING ABOUT GEORGE - The George Harrison Story Opens on Merseys Photo
UK and Ireland Tour of SOMETHING ABOUT GEORGE - The George Harrison Story Opens on Merseyside Next Month

An acclaimed show highlighting the incredible talent of the late Beatle George Harrison embarks on a UK and Ireland next month, it follows a successful run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and sell out shows in 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Certain Blacks Host SOUL ON ICE in MarchCertain Blacks Host SOUL ON ICE in March
Yorkshire Writer Receives The Kay Mellor FellowshipYorkshire Writer Receives The Kay Mellor Fellowship
Caroline Harker, Clive Mantle, and Sally Dexter Will Lead THE CHILDREN at Nottingham PlayhouseCaroline Harker, Clive Mantle, and Sally Dexter Will Lead THE CHILDREN at Nottingham Playhouse
Emily Gottlieb To Leave National Opera Studio To Become Executive Director At Longborough Festival OperaEmily Gottlieb To Leave National Opera Studio To Become Executive Director At Longborough Festival Opera

Videos

Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Video
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake Video
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room Video
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Swan Theatre (3/10-3/10)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
MAST Mayflower Studios (1/29-1/31)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
South Mills Art (3/22-3/22)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Theatre Royal Winchester (3/12-3/13)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Kings Arms Theatre (2/02-2/02)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
OmnnibusTheatre (2/07-2/21)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Weymouth Pavilion (4/18-4/18)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Melton Mowbray Theatre (4/23-4/23)
The Taylor Swift Cabaret in UK Regional The Taylor Swift Cabaret
The New Wimbledon Theatre (3/28-3/28)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Burnley Mechanic Theatre (4/24-4/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You