Paul Roberts Joins Miranda Wilford in S'WONDERFUL: The Great American Songbook at London's Crazy Coqs

Former lead singer of The Stranglers (1990 - 2006), songwriter and actor Paul Roberts, and renowned West End singer, actor, choreographer and resident director Miranda Wilford, alongside a swinging trio of musicians, are bringing their nostalgic and toe-tapping sell-out show back to London for the first time in over 10 years, as they feature the world's greatest music and lyrics of legendary songwriters at the Crazy Coqs in London, from August 22nd.

S'Wonderful will take audiences on a whistle-stop tour of the greatest songbook ever written, celebrating the world's most important and influential songwriters and lyricists, including Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Jerome Kern and the Gershwins, who propelled the likes of Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Nat "King" Cole and Ella Fitzgerald to stardom.

The production was a smash-hit when it played two sold-out runs at the New End Theatre, Hampstead in 2009 and ran for a total of 11 weeks, charming and swaying its spectators. Join Roberts and Wilford as they create a magical time capsule of beloved classics with their charismatic voices and energetic stage presence.

Paul Roberts is an exceptional musician and songwriter. He grew up in a musical household, under the influence of his father's taste, who introduced him to Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Ella Fitzgerald and many more. After 16 years of collaboration as The Stranglers' frontman, Paul and the band amicably split in 2006 leaving Paul to explore his solo career. He brought to life Richard O'Brien's devil in his own unique style and performed the sought-out lead role of Mephistopheles Smith at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2007 and Roman poet, Ovid, in the play The Art of Love. Paul has appeared in the television series Cranford alongside Dame Judi Dench and Eileen Atkins and has collaborated with actor Stephen Donald (Blood Brothers, Brookside). As a wonderful tribute to David Bowie, he co-created the show Let's Dance with Worldwide Entertainment, playing dates across the UK and Southeast Asia.

As a vocalist, Miranda Wilford is an established recording artist and a regular with the Syd Lawrence Orchestra, Spice Fusion and the London Movie Orchestra. She has appeared in many lead roles around the world and in London's West End. Most recently, Miranda played Marion in Priscilla Queen of the Desert, opposite Joe McFadden, and has been performing her sell-out solo concert, Singing the Songs That Speak. She toured in Remembering Fred with Strictly's Janette and Aliaz and made an appearance in the original production of the new play XY at The Other Palace. Her West End lead roles include Rizzo in Grease, the Narrator in Joseph, the Lead Singer in Thriller Live! and the iconic Doris Day in the world premiere of Ol' Blue Eyes, to name a few. Her film credits include Angela in The Postman. Miranda is a published songwriter with Sony.