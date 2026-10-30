Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Paddy McGuinness to Embark on BLAST FROM THE PAST Tour
The comedian will combine stand-up with a nostalgia-packed celebration of classic television and pop-culture moments across the UK.
Paddy McGuinness has announced a brand-new live tour for 2027 and 2028 with 33 dates across the UK, including Bradford Live on Saturday 30 October 2027. Following the success of his sold-out Nearly There tour last year, the comedian and television presenter will return to the stage with a new show combining his stand-up with a celebration of the television, music and pop-culture moments that shaped a generation.
One of Britain's best-loved entertainers, Paddy McGuinness is a presenter, actor and proud Boltonian whose sharp wit, warmth and easy-going humour have made him a household name. He is best known for hosting ITV's Saturday-night favourite Take Me Out and for presenting the BBC's Top Gear.
In 2024, Paddy raised £10.5 million pounds for BBC Children in Need by cycling from Wrexham to Glasgow on a child's Raleigh Chopper and returned last October to host the live show.
In August 2025, Paddy launched the hit podcast The Good, The Bad and The Football alongside Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes and continues to host his own Sunday morning show on BBC Radio 2.
Paddy's Nearly There stand-up tour ran from 2024 into spring 2025, selling out more than 50 dates across the UK and Ireland. He also returned to television for Channel 4's challenge series Tempting Fortune and Inside the Factory on BBC One.
In 2026, it was announced that Paddy would co-host a revival of Big Break for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer — a fitting continuation of the classic television nostalgia which is going to be celebrated in his new live show.
Paddy said: This new tour is all about nostalgia — the telly, the tunes and the daft little things that instantly take you back. This is me doing what I love: making people laugh! It'll be a big, funny warm trip down memory lane, but with plenty of modern life woes along the way. Grab your rose tinted spectacles and a ticket!”
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