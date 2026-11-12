PUSS IN BOOTS to Run at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in December

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Puss in Boots, The Stephen Joseph Theatre's Christmas show, is in rehearsals, and can be seen from 5 to 31 December.

The cast – Jacob Butler, Alyce Liburd, Sarah Pearman, Shannon Rewcroft, Georgie Samuels and Jess Woodward – are directed by Paul Robinson in this new adaptation by Nick Lane of the story by Charles Perrault.

Sam is the unluckiest kid in Scarbarocia. It's not that he's shy. It's not that he's allergic to almost everything. It's not even that he lives in a draughty old mill with holes in the roof.

It's that his mum has got to go away to look after his auntie and she might not get back for Christmas… leaving his sisters in charge. And they're mean. To him… and to his cat.

In fact, it looks to Sam like this might just be the worst Christmas ever. Then the cat speaks to him. And everything changes.

This festive season, the team that brought you Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin and the UK Theatre Award-winning Beauty & the Beast invite you to spend Christmas with the craftiest cat in the Kingdom. There'll be songs, silliness and more saucers of cream than you can shake a mouse at.*

Puss in Boots is designed by Helen Coyston, with lighting design by Tigger Johnson. Sound design is by Simon Slater, the Musical Director is Alex Weatherhill and the Choreographer is Stephanie Dattani. The Wardrobe Supervisor and Associate Designer is Eve Oakley.

Photo Credit: Tony Bartholomew

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