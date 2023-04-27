PLAYFIGHT Comes to Pleasance Theatre as Part of its Spring/Summer Season

Orísun Productions announced in its 5th anniversary year, that its critically acclaimed stage play PlayFight will run for five nights from 29th May & 31st May-3rd June 2023 as part of Pleasance Theatre's Spring/Summer Season.



Holding a mirror up to systemic racism within schools, the adultification of Black children, the disproportionately high exclusion rates of Black pupils and the self-suppression of Black male vulnerability, PlayFight is gripping, intensely powerful political theatre, that follows three, inseparable fifteen year old best friends Kai (Iain Gordon), TJ (Landry Adelard) and Zara (Carla Garratt).



Orísun Productions was founded in 2018 by Shereener Browne, a former criminal barrister turned actor and the respected late actor Seun Shote, with internationally acclaimed actor Danny Sapani joining later as its patron. A platform for African and Caribbean creatives to grow and share stories that challenge stereotypes and promote diversity, Orísun Productions' previous projects include The Mansion Trilogy, Orísun does Shakespeare and Orísun Scratch. The company aims to attain charity status this year, enabling it to launch more exciting future projects.



Based on an idea by Shereener Browne, a mother of two Black boys who witnessed the negative and detrimental way in which her sons were treated, both at school and by the wider society. These experiences propelled her to ideate the foundations of PlayFight. PlayFight is written by the award-winning Christina Alagaratnam, who authentically portrays the realities of many young Black people today. Playfight is Directed by Orísun co-artistic director Leian John-Baptiste (Waterfalls, Stop and Search, Barbershop Chronicles, is god is), movement is by dance company FUBU Nation and fight direction by Kevin McCurdy (Othello, National Theatre Tempest, RSC).



The play centres around childhood friends Kai, TJ and Zara. The trio experience the devastating impact of an education system and societal structure that ceases to see them as children any more. A system that makes unfair demands and judgements of Black children and decides fates based on enduring racial discrimination. PlayFight promises to be an unflinching look at the adultification of an entire generation of young Black children and the corrosive way in which racism determines the direction their lives take.



The production made its blistering debut at Deptford Town Hall at the end of 2021 with a sell-out four night run, with a follow up two night run at the inaugural Peckham Fringe Festival in 2022.



Shereener Browne, Orísun Productions founder said: "PlayFight is personal to me and has been with me for many years. I first started developing it in 2019 along with the late Orísun co-founder and actor Seun Shote. The play is inspired by an incident that happened at my son's primary school and this work examines how the difference in treatment, borne out of skin colour, might influence a Black child's development, mental wellbeing

and long-term fate. I was a criminal barrister and have seen first-hand the inequalities and injustice faced by young Black people in a system rigged against them, as evidenced in the recent Child Q scandal. My experience at the criminal bar informs my creative practice and drove my desire to provide a platform for talent who look like me, sharing the stories of our lives. Christina Algaratnam has written a powerful story speaking to the themes of racism and adultification bias. I'm happy and proud that PlayFight will have its third run with such an amazing cast and crew, which included the return of Leian John-Baptiste as Director. The aspiration is for PlayFight to stimulate discussion and scrutiny of a system that needs to change. All children deserve to be treated like children, to have a childhood and a future"



Leian John-Baptiste, PlayFight Director and Orísun Production co-artistic director said "I love this play as it gives us an insight into the mind of a Black boy and the pressures they face at school. It looks at the adultification of Black children and their relationship with society and the school system. I hope this play gives young people the opportunity to express themselves and talk about how they feel and gives adults an insight to what it's like to walk in the shoes of a young Black boy and create space for more compassion and understanding."



Danny Sapani, Orísun Productions patron and actor said "I am proud to be a patron at Orisun Productions and I am particularly connected with this story, as it sheds light on the experience of young Black lives in the school system, a pivotal time in their life's journey. I hope PlayFight will ignite discussion on how vital it is for schools to support and listen to Black children. But also spark discourse in our own communities around mental health and looking out for vulnerable young people. I know from my own journey, had I not received the support that I did at a young age, my path could have been very different."



Orísun Productions will also host two post-show Q&As, giving the audience a chance to ask the cast and crew questions, these will take place on Wednesday 31st May and Friday 2nd June at 9.45-10.15pm, with psychologist Laverne Antrobus (31st May) and psychotherapist Anshu Srivastava (2nd June). There will also be

three special workshops for young people aged 15-18 years old in the daytime during 31st May, 1st and 2nd June, at 3:45 - 5pm. The aim of the workshops is to explore the themes raised in the play using excerpts from PlayFight, in a 'forum theatre' method with actors present and will be facilitated by Attic Theatre Company, more information at https://www.orisunproductions.com/playfight and signup here.



PlayFight is supported by 11 By 11, Islington Council's youth cultural enrichment programme, award-winning Dope Black Mums CIC and Dope Black Women CIC organisations who provide safe spaces for Black women and mums, the award-winning Small Green Shoots Islington-based charity, who create pathways for disadvantaged young people, plus Inside Out Well-being a leading provider of culturally-informed well-being support in the UK.