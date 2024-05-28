PIRATES & WHIPS: THE CAGE OF MEN Comes to Liverpool in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pirates & Whips The Cage of Men will come to Hope Street Theatre in Liverpool in June.

This brand new adult comedy theatre show promises to be a riotous adventure filled with strong female pirates who dominate the high seas...and men!

Written by Barry Levy and the production team consisting of Jennifer Keeley and Caitlin Novak.

The adventure follows the journey of five fearless female pirates - Kendell, Alexa, Blunder, Sin, and Chains - aboard the legendary ship The Crimson Tempest en route to the enigmatic Dungeon Kingdom. These swashbuckling heroines are determined to prove themselves as the bravest pirates to ever sail the seas. But when a familiar face from their past unexpectedly joins them on board, their quest for glory takes an unexpected turn as danger looms on the horizon.

Enter a world where comedy reigns supreme as quirky characters like Charlie and Egor Hudson add a touch of laughter to the high-stakes adventure. Amidst the chaos, audiences will be introduced to the formidable Master Steel, the cunning Mistress Raven, and the alluring Princess Siren, each bringing their unique personalities to the stage. Brace yourselves for a theatrical experience like never before as these characters clash and unite in a whirlwind of laughter, action, and intrigue.

Pirates & Whips: The Cage of Men is set to premiere at the Hope Street Theatre in Liverpool from June 20th to June 22nd,

Whether you're a fan of comedy, adventure, or simply looking for a night of entertainment unlike any other, this theatrical production is sure to deliver an unforgettable experience for all.

