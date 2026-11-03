PARASOCIAL ACTIVITY Will Transfer to London's Southwark Playhouse Borough

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Scotland based GALLUS Productions and Silly Mission Productions will bring their 2026 Fringe First award-winning show Parasocial Activity to Southwark Playhouse Borough for its London premiere. A new dark comedy about celebrity obsession, the internet and a deep love of egg mayo sandwiches, Parasocial Activity is written and performed by Scottish actor Briony Martha (in her debut solo show) and proudly created by an all-female identifying, working-class creative team.

Meet Jenny McGuire: a 5'9, blonde hair, blue-eyed Scottish actor living in London, who has just met her favourite A-List celebrity and the love of her life - James McAvoy - in Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street Costa after a trip home. What begins as a seemingly harmless celebrity crush develops into an increasingly obsessive journey through the internet, desire and fantasy.

Described by its creator as “Bridget Jones' Diary” meets Netflix's “You”, Parasocial Activity asks what happens when the person we think we know becomes more real to us than the person standing in front of us.

Parasocial Activity's protagonist Jenny McGuire commented, “I'm absolutely buzzing to bring Parasocial Activity to London! Edinburgh's had its fill of me, now it's time for a whole new audience to hear my story. I've had a taste of the spotlight and I'm not about to give it up now. Parasocial Activity is funny, it's twisted, and there's plenty you won't see coming. So come and see what all the fuss is about, guys I promise you - this really is the greatest love story of all time”

Parasocial Activity is a funny, unsettling and sharply observed exploration of celebrity obsession, loneliness, ambition and the increasingly blurred boundaries of online and real life. And yes, James McAvoy has seen the show.

Parasocial Activity comes to Southwark Playhouse Borough from 13 - 30 January 2027.

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