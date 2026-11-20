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Paranormal Activity will come to Opera House Manchester next spring. The supernatural stage production will visit the venue following an extended, sell-out run in London and as part of an inaugural UK and Ireland tour. Paranormal Activity comes to Opera House Manchester from Tuesday 9 March to Saturday 13 March 2027.

Tickets are on sale today at 10am to ATG+ members and general sale at 12pm.

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren't haunted, people are…

A brand-new tale inspired by the iconic, terrifying film series, Paranormal Activity blurs the line between cinema and live performance, reimagining the modern ghost story with an unsettling intimacy only theatre can provide and immersing audiences in an atmosphere of creeping dread, unseen forces and psychological tension.

Praised for its inventive storytelling and terrifying atmosphere, the must-see production has been hailed as “a chilling evening: a cracking ghost story so skilfully delivered that it might follow you home” (Financial Times) and “relentlessly frightening, arm-clutchingly, stranger-embracingly so” (Metro), leaving audiences jumping out of their seats and questioning what's lurking the dark, long after the curtain falls.

Paranormal Activity stars James Bye (2:22: A Ghost Story, UK tour, BBC One's EastEnders) as James, Hannah Sinclair Robinson (The Play that Goes Wrong, West End, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, National Theatre, UK and Ireland tour) as Lou, Jo Castleton (War Horse, National Theatre, UK and international tour) as Etheline Cotgrave and Caroline Faber (Network and The Heiress, National Theatre) as Carolanne.

It is directed by immersive theatre pioneer Felix Barrett – visionary director behind Punchdrunk, and written by acclaimed playwright Levi Holloway (Grey House, Broadway).

The creative team also includes Fly Davis as set and Costume Designer, Anna Watson as lighting designer and Gareth Fry as sound designer. Illusions are by Chris Fisher, video design by Luke Halls and casting by Ginny Schiller CDG.

The tour is produced by Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska for Melting Pot in association with Gavin Kalin, Ken Davenport, Jenny King, Patrick Gracey, Jonathan and Rae Corr and Leeds Playhouse.

Released by Paramount Pictures in 2009, the original Paranormal Activity is a masterclass in psychological terror. Reimagining the found footage genre for a new generation, the film became a global sensation, grossing nearly $200 million worldwide and kicking off a blockbuster franchise spanning seven feature films.

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