Other Space Productions Presents THE KEY at The White Bear Theatre in October

Two estranged brothers whose 'accidental' meeting in a cafe turns into an increasingly jumbled and crowded family reunion.

Oh, FFS! Is it another story about over privileged wankers? Well, yes. But at least these two are from Hungary. One - a classic example of a Peter Pan syndrome, the other - toxic masculinity on steroids.

Come on, guys! It's time to face your demons: Tinder girlfriends and Grindr hookups, chief inspector wives and shady pizza guys, overbearing mothers and never-present fathers.

But... How to grow up when you're an adult already?

The Key is a touching family drama and a hysterical comedy by Andras Forgach, the author of an international bestseller The Acts of My Mother.

It covers the universal themes of freedom, loneliness, artistry, sexuality, and family antagonisms within a specific context of post-communist Hungarian society.

Get ready for an explosion of larger-than-life characters, punchlines, innuendos, witty observations, and emotional self-discoveries.

This is a new English version of the play and the UK premier, directed by Mateusz Mirek, and produced by Other Space Productions.

Two Polish guys and a Midlander. Mateusz, Michal, and Sue (Wait for their last names!)

They've known each other for years. Today, it's hard to say whether it was love of Eastern European theatre or language that united them. Or a bottle of Hungarian tokaji. Or maybe a mixture of both?

Whatever it was, it gave them a clear mission for the Company: to create theatre in the UK with an Eastern European focus. They create space for foreign actors with their authentic backgrounds and accents. They bring new versions of European texts to British audiences; translating the untranslatable is their secret weapon.

Mateusz Mirek - A Polish actor and director. He trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and has appeared in Black Mirror, Coronation Street, as well as the films Iron Cloud and Monkey Boys. Stage roles include Love and Money, The Taming of the Shrew, The Cabaret, and Platonov.

Susan Brooke - An actress & writer with 10 years in theatre, including Regents Park Open Air Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre. Her film Letters to April won 4 Awards at the Monaco International Film Festival in 2017. Her film Go Foxes! was screened at the Ritzy. Her latest work includes Fran in Things that I Know To Be True in Birmingham, Skeggy for BBC Radio 4 Extra, and Offie nominated Marlowe's Fate at the White Bear Theatre. Graduate of RCSSD.

Michal Nowak - A Polish actor and associate director of the Three Worlds improvisation company in London. Graduated from the National Academy of Theatre Arts in Kraków. Performed at Edinburgh Fringe, Arcola Theatre, The Cockpit Theatre and The King's Head Theatre. His latest TV appearances were World on Fire and Better (both for BBC), feature film Chuck, Chuck Baby (BFI Films), and a TV series Spider's Web filmed in Poland.