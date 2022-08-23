Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Other Space Productions Presents THE KEY at The White Bear Theatre in October

Performances run October 25th - November 5th.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

Other Space Productions Presents THE KEY at The White Bear Theatre in October

Two estranged brothers whose 'accidental' meeting in a cafe turns into an increasingly jumbled and crowded family reunion.

Oh, FFS! Is it another story about over privileged wankers? Well, yes. But at least these two are from Hungary. One - a classic example of a Peter Pan syndrome, the other - toxic masculinity on steroids.

Come on, guys! It's time to face your demons: Tinder girlfriends and Grindr hookups, chief inspector wives and shady pizza guys, overbearing mothers and never-present fathers.

But... How to grow up when you're an adult already?

The Key is a touching family drama and a hysterical comedy by Andras Forgach, the author of an international bestseller The Acts of My Mother.

It covers the universal themes of freedom, loneliness, artistry, sexuality, and family antagonisms within a specific context of post-communist Hungarian society.

Get ready for an explosion of larger-than-life characters, punchlines, innuendos, witty observations, and emotional self-discoveries.

This is a new English version of the play and the UK premier, directed by Mateusz Mirek, and produced by Other Space Productions.

Two Polish guys and a Midlander. Mateusz, Michal, and Sue (Wait for their last names!)

They've known each other for years. Today, it's hard to say whether it was love of Eastern European theatre or language that united them. Or a bottle of Hungarian tokaji. Or maybe a mixture of both?

Whatever it was, it gave them a clear mission for the Company: to create theatre in the UK with an Eastern European focus. They create space for foreign actors with their authentic backgrounds and accents. They bring new versions of European texts to British audiences; translating the untranslatable is their secret weapon.

Mateusz Mirek - A Polish actor and director. He trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and has appeared in Black Mirror, Coronation Street, as well as the films Iron Cloud and Monkey Boys. Stage roles include Love and Money, The Taming of the Shrew, The Cabaret, and Platonov.

Susan Brooke - An actress & writer with 10 years in theatre, including Regents Park Open Air Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre. Her film Letters to April won 4 Awards at the Monaco International Film Festival in 2017. Her film Go Foxes! was screened at the Ritzy. Her latest work includes Fran in Things that I Know To Be True in Birmingham, Skeggy for BBC Radio 4 Extra, and Offie nominated Marlowe's Fate at the White Bear Theatre. Graduate of RCSSD.

Michal Nowak - A Polish actor and associate director of the Three Worlds improvisation company in London. Graduated from the National Academy of Theatre Arts in Kraków. Performed at Edinburgh Fringe, Arcola Theatre, The Cockpit Theatre and The King's Head Theatre. His latest TV appearances were World on Fire and Better (both for BBC), feature film Chuck, Chuck Baby (BFI Films), and a TV series Spider's Web filmed in Poland.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Cahoots Theatre Company Presents The 2022/23 Tour Of LOOKING FOR ME FRIENDCahoots Theatre Company Presents The 2022/23 Tour Of LOOKING FOR ME FRIEND
August 23, 2022

Cahoots Theatre Company presents the 2022/23 national tour of Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, a nostalgic hour of entertainment celebrating the music of the late comedy genius and national treasure. 
Chronic Insanity Will Open A New Venue in Nottingham's Cave SystemChronic Insanity Will Open A New Venue in Nottingham's Cave System
August 23, 2022

Nottingham-based theatre company Chronic Insanity are to launch a new, intimate multi-discipline arts venue in the system of caves below the city. The Void will become the city's first dedicated performance space to be housed in one of the 544 currently discovered subterranean dwellings, housing atmospheric and intimate work that takes advantage of the space's unique surroundings.
FANBOY is Heading On Tour This AutumnFANBOY is Heading On Tour This Autumn
August 23, 2022

Fringe First award-winner Joe Sellman-Leava (Labels; Monster) is heading on tour with his hit Edinburgh Fringe show Fanboy.  This love-hate letter to pop culture and nostalgia explores our past and future selves through epic storytelling, razor-sharp impressions and a dose of theatrical magic. 
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE MIRROR CRACK'D on UK TourPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For THE MIRROR CRACK'D on UK Tour
August 23, 2022

All new photos have been released from rehearsals for the UK Tour of THE MIRROR CRACK'D which begins performances at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne on 8 September 2022.
The Kings Theatre Announces New Arts Academy And Scholarship ProgrammeThe Kings Theatre Announces New Arts Academy And Scholarship Programme
August 22, 2022

The Kings Theatre is establishing a new arts academy that will have classes and opportunities for all ages and is introducing a scholarship programme that will fund £25,000 worth of places in a year. The Kings Theatre Arts Academy starts in September with the rebranding of its youth theatre school.