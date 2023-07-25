OVER INFLUENCED Comes to Camden Fringe

Performances run 11 -13 August, 2023.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

Over Influenced is a dark comedy, from Suka Productions which comments on today's toxic social status of celebrity and influencer culture. 

Ginny and Tiggy are two successful podcasters with their hit show 'G&T - Girl Talk' which revolves around healthy sex, relationships, dating and self-love. 

When all hell breaks loose during a live recording their facades are broken and the true extent of their faux happy lives are revealed. Finally, they are so triggered they are forced to face their own realities and save the show. But is it too late? 

The show is written by and starring Katie Alexander-Thom and Suzie Houlihan. Katie has a successful career on TV and film, having won multiple Best Actress, Best Movie and Best Ensemble awards - she has also appeared on Game of Thrones, Brave New World and the Netflix comedy Hapless. 

Suzie is an actor and voice artist originally from Ireland, she has a strong background in comedy writing and stand up and has won various awards for both her writing and comedy performances. The show also features comic actor Ben Keenan, originally from Northern Ireland, who has performed in the Comedy Store, appeared in Eastenders, Doctors and has had sell out runs in Edinburgh. 

Katie and Suzie met years ago whilst working on a production in The Box Soho and reconnected while working in online acting classes during lockdown with the world-renowned LA acting coach lvana Chubbuck, who has been instrumental in shaping this production. 

Performers: Katie Alexander-Thom, Suzie Houlihan, Ben Keenan 

Performances run 11 -13 August, 2023.

 




