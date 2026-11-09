OPERATION MINCEMEAT Adds 34,000 Tickets to UK and Ireland Tour, Extra Dates Through February 2027

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Following over 305,000 tickets sold and over 25 weeks of sold-out shows so far on the current UK leg, the Tony and double Olivier Award-winning hit musical Operation Mincemeat has announced a further 34,000 tickets to the extension of its UK and Ireland leg of the landmark global tour. The tour began with two sold-out weeks at the 1700-seater Lowry in Salford, playing to its largest audiences yet at the theatre that first encouraged Tony and Olivier Award-nominated writers SpitLip to create their extraordinary debut musical, and will culminate on the 28th November after 304 performances across its first leg.

This announcement marks an additional week in Birmingham for what is now a two week run, an additional week in Salford, where the show will now play three weeks at Lowry, and a return to Plymouth. The second leg kicks off in Dartford on the 23rd February 2027, then travels for 39-weeks including new destinations with Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool, Blackpool, Leicester and more.

Along the way, the tour has welcomed Joseph Kavanaugh, who has now seen the production over 100 times after winning one of five Golden Tickets issued to celebrate Operation Mincemeat selling its one millionth ticket earlier this year, giving him free, unlimited access to the musical anytime, anywhere in the world, for life.

The news comes as the world tour continues its global journey. On 20th September, the production launched the North American leg of the tour launched with two performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center, Rhode Island, welcoming a combined audience of 5,200 - the production's biggest audience to date. On 26th September, across the North American leg, UK leg, Broadway and the West End productions, 9,734 agents watched the production in one day. The show's international journey will continue with an Australian leg as its fifth production, premiering at Comedy Theatre in Melbourne with further cities to be announced, before travelling on to New Zealand, China and Mexico, taking Operation Mincemeat across four continents. Alongside the world tour, Operation Mincemeat continues its West End run at the Fortune Theatre, with its recently announced 19th extension taking the production through to 29th May 2027 and into its fifth year, while the Broadway production at the Golden Theatre, following its 12th extension announced through to 4th July 2027, enters its third year.

About the Show

The year is 1943 and we're losing the war. Luckily, we're about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse. Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won the Allies World War II. The question is, how did a well dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler?

Operation Mincemeat began as a tiny (and tiny-budgeted) production at the London Fringe New Diorama Theatre in 2019. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios. It finally premiered in the West End on 9th May 2023 at the Fortune Theatre, where it won the Olivier and WhatsOnstage Awards for 'Best New Musical', alongside garnering 181 five-star reviews and counting, and has become the 'Best reviewed show in West End history'. Operation Mincemeat is written by Triple Tony Award nominees SpitLip (David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts) and directed by Deputy Artistic Director at The National Theatre Olivier Award nominated Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky's Edge, National Theatre - 2023 Best New Musical Olivier Award winner).

Since premiering at the 77-seater New Diorama Theatre in London in 2019, Operation Mincemeat has been nominated for 68 awards and won 24, including four for Best Musical from the Olivier Awards, WhatsOnStage Awards, BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards, and off-West End Awards. The Broadway production was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and won Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Operation Mincemeat is produced in the West End, on tour, and on Broadway by Avalon (in association with SpitLip). The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.



Photo Credit: Phil Tragen

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