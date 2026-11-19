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Following a record-breaking sold-out four-year run in London's West End and resounding regional success, the smash hit show Only Fools and Horses The Musical returns to the stage in Autumn 2027. Kicking off in Bromley in September 2027, the show will travel to over 40 cities and towns across the UK and Ireland before taking its final bow in Summer 2028. Writer Paul Whitehouse will reprise his role as Grandad on select dates, as Sam Lupton and Tom Major return as loveable rogues Del Boy and Rodney, respectively. Tickets are on sale from 12pm on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

Directed by the originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, audiences will take a trip back in time, where it's all kicking off in Peckham. While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say 'I do', and even Trigger is gearing up for a date (with a person!). Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted.

Paul Whitehouse said: "We are delighted to announce that Only Fools and Horses The Musical is bounding back to the stage in 2027. From the West End to the regions, we have been overwhelmed by the love and support this brilliant show has received by generations of fans across the UK and Ireland, and we can't wait to share more love and laughter on this tour. Don't delay, get on the blower, and get a ticket for a truly cushty night out – only a 42 carat plonker would miss it!”

Based on John Sullivan's legendary record-breaking television show, this critically acclaimed home-grown musical spectacular – which played over 1,000 performances at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket – features cherished material from Britain's best loved TV series. With a script and original score written by John's son, Jim Sullivan and comedy giant Paul Whitehouse, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain's most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 hilarious songs.

With musical contributions from the iconic Chas & Dave, the beloved theme tune as you've never heard it before, and an array of songs full of character and cockney charm, audiences are guaranteed to have a right ol' knees-up! Only Fools and Horses The Musical is a feel-good family celebration of traditional working-class London life in 1989 and the aspirations we all share.

Further casting to be announced.

Tour Dates

BROMLEY Churchill Theatre 10 – 11 September 2027

TORQUAY Princess Theatre 14 – 18 September 2027

BRISTOL Hippodrome 21 – 25 September 2027

WYCOMBE Swan Theatre 28 September – 2 October 2027

PORTSMOUTH Guildhall 6 – 9 October 2027

DARTFORD Orchard Theatre 12 – 16 October 2027

LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru 19 – 23 October 2027

YORK Grand Opera House 26 – 30 October 2027

Birmingham Hippodrome 2 – 6 November 2027

AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre 9 – 13 November 2027

SUNDERLAND Empire 16 – 20 November 2027

CARDIFF Wales Millennium Centre 23 – 27 November 2027

GUILDFORD G Live 30 November – 4 December 2027

EASTBOURNE Congress Theatre 7 – 11 December 2027

BRIGHTON Dome 14 – 18 December 2027

NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall 28 December 2027 – 2 January 2028

MANCHESTER Palace Theatre 4 – 15 January 2028

HULL Connexin Live 3 – 5 February 2028

EDINBURGH Playhouse 8 – 12 February 2028

ABERDEEN His Majesty's Theatre 15 – 19 February 2028

GLASGOW King's Theatre 22 – 26 February 2028

OXFORD New Theatre 29 February – 4 March 2028

SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion 7 – 18 March 2028

SWANSEA Swansea Building Society Arena 21 – 25 March 2028

STOCKTON Globe 28 March – 1 April 2028

BELFAST Grand Opera House 4 – 8 April 2028

DUBLIN Bord Gais Energy Theatre 11 – 15 April 2028

BLACKPOOL Opera House 18 – 22 April 2028

LEEDS Grand Theatre 25 – 29 April 2028

SHEFFIELD City Hall 2 – 6 May 2028

LIVERPOOL Empire 9 – 20 May 2028

SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatre 23 – 27 May 2028

TRURO Hall For Cornwall 30 May – 3 June 2028

IPSWICH Regent Theatre 6 – 10 June 2028

MILTON KEYNES Theatre 13 – 17 June 2028

LEICESTER De Montfort Hall 27 June – 1 July 2028

CANTERBURY Marlowe Theatre 4 – 8 July 2028

NORWICH Theatre Royal 11 – 15 July 2028

Newcastle Theatre Royal 18 – 22 July 2028

BRADFORD Alhambra Theatre 25 – 29 July 2028

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