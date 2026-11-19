"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Return to UK and Ireland Stages in 2027
The tour follows a four-year West End run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, with Sam Lupton and Tom Major returning as Del Boy and Rodney.
Following a record-breaking sold-out four-year run in London's West End and resounding regional success, the smash hit show Only Fools and Horses The Musical returns to the stage in Autumn 2027. Kicking off in Bromley in September 2027, the show will travel to over 40 cities and towns across the UK and Ireland before taking its final bow in Summer 2028. Writer Paul Whitehouse will reprise his role as Grandad on select dates, as Sam Lupton and Tom Major return as loveable rogues Del Boy and Rodney, respectively. Tickets are on sale from 12pm on Thursday, 19 November 2026.
Directed by the originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, audiences will take a trip back in time, where it's all kicking off in Peckham. While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say 'I do', and even Trigger is gearing up for a date (with a person!). Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted.
Paul Whitehouse said: "We are delighted to announce that Only Fools and Horses The Musical is bounding back to the stage in 2027. From the West End to the regions, we have been overwhelmed by the love and support this brilliant show has received by generations of fans across the UK and Ireland, and we can't wait to share more love and laughter on this tour. Don't delay, get on the blower, and get a ticket for a truly cushty night out – only a 42 carat plonker would miss it!”
Based on John Sullivan's legendary record-breaking television show, this critically acclaimed home-grown musical spectacular – which played over 1,000 performances at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket – features cherished material from Britain's best loved TV series. With a script and original score written by John's son, Jim Sullivan and comedy giant Paul Whitehouse, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain's most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 hilarious songs.
With musical contributions from the iconic Chas & Dave, the beloved theme tune as you've never heard it before, and an array of songs full of character and cockney charm, audiences are guaranteed to have a right ol' knees-up! Only Fools and Horses The Musical is a feel-good family celebration of traditional working-class London life in 1989 and the aspirations we all share.
Further casting to be announced.
Tour Dates
BROMLEY Churchill Theatre 10 – 11 September 2027
TORQUAY Princess Theatre 14 – 18 September 2027
BRISTOL Hippodrome 21 – 25 September 2027
WYCOMBE Swan Theatre 28 September – 2 October 2027
PORTSMOUTH Guildhall 6 – 9 October 2027
DARTFORD Orchard Theatre 12 – 16 October 2027
LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru 19 – 23 October 2027
YORK Grand Opera House 26 – 30 October 2027
Birmingham Hippodrome 2 – 6 November 2027
AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre 9 – 13 November 2027
SUNDERLAND Empire 16 – 20 November 2027
CARDIFF Wales Millennium Centre 23 – 27 November 2027
GUILDFORD G Live 30 November – 4 December 2027
EASTBOURNE Congress Theatre 7 – 11 December 2027
BRIGHTON Dome 14 – 18 December 2027
NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall 28 December 2027 – 2 January 2028
MANCHESTER Palace Theatre 4 – 15 January 2028
HULL Connexin Live 3 – 5 February 2028
EDINBURGH Playhouse 8 – 12 February 2028
ABERDEEN His Majesty's Theatre 15 – 19 February 2028
GLASGOW King's Theatre 22 – 26 February 2028
OXFORD New Theatre 29 February – 4 March 2028
SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion 7 – 18 March 2028
SWANSEA Swansea Building Society Arena 21 – 25 March 2028
STOCKTON Globe 28 March – 1 April 2028
BELFAST Grand Opera House 4 – 8 April 2028
DUBLIN Bord Gais Energy Theatre 11 – 15 April 2028
BLACKPOOL Opera House 18 – 22 April 2028
LEEDS Grand Theatre 25 – 29 April 2028
SHEFFIELD City Hall 2 – 6 May 2028
LIVERPOOL Empire 9 – 20 May 2028
SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower Theatre 23 – 27 May 2028
TRURO Hall For Cornwall 30 May – 3 June 2028
IPSWICH Regent Theatre 6 – 10 June 2028
MILTON KEYNES Theatre 13 – 17 June 2028
LEICESTER De Montfort Hall 27 June – 1 July 2028
CANTERBURY Marlowe Theatre 4 – 8 July 2028
NORWICH Theatre Royal 11 – 15 July 2028
Newcastle Theatre Royal 18 – 22 July 2028
BRADFORD Alhambra Theatre 25 – 29 July 2028
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