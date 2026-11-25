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Ockham's Razor will return to UK stages with Collaborator, kicking off the tour at London's The Place following a successful national tour and sell-out Edinburgh Festival Fringe season. Produced by leading theatre, dance and circus company Turtle Key Arts, this awe-inspiring and heartwarming aerial production is devised and performed by Co-Artistic Directors Alex Harvey and Charlotte Mooney. The on-stage and off-stage duo transform more than twenty years together into a compelling portrait of an enduring relationship in this gravity-defying piece.

First seen at MimeLondon 2026, Harvey and Mooney's production places the company's founders centre stage after years spent developing the ensemble for audiences around the world. The duo depends on one another's strength and willingness to let go in an awe-inspiring circus show taking place on a metal structure suspended above the stage. Their movements expose the affection and humour that come with knowing someone inside out.

Choreography from Nathan Johnson and costumes by Tina Bicât frame the performance in which split-second adjustments echo the give and take of everyday relationships. Collaborator's personal yet familiar feel invites audiences to see their own experiences reflected in the pair's exchanges.

In 2026, Collaborator was awarded The List Award for the Best Dance, Circus and Physical Theatre Show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for its compelling ability to balance daring physical feats with the familiar tensions of sharing a life. Ockham's Razor offers an intimate glimpse into how two people keep adapting and supporting one another as the years unfold as it combines ingenious apparatus with expressive movement. The Edinburgh Festival Fringe success carries Collaborator into a new tour at The Place, with performances across the UK continuing throughout 2027 and further dates to be announced.

Charlotte and Alex comment, 'We first met in 2004 while studying at Circomedia in Bristol and, knowing how often circus couples who worked together ended up arguing, promised we'd never make work together. Well, so much for that plan! More than twenty years later, after countless hours of lifting, catching, carrying, stepping on and around each other, Collaborator brings us back to where we started: just the two of us on stage. Featuring the two of us, a suspended frame and a stage, it's a heartfelt exploration of what it takes to keep making something together, with all the trust, negotiation, compromise and occasional disagreements that involves. We created it for anyone who has ever tried to make something with someone else - a decision, a work of art or a life. And after more than twenty years of successfully breaking our original promise, this may well be the last time we perform together.'

TOUR DATES

Tuesday 19th – Saturday 23rd January

The Place, The Place Theatre, 17 Duke's Road, London, WC1H 9PY.

Saturday 11th – Sunday 12th June

Circomedia, Bristol, St Paul's Church, Portland Square, Bristol, BS2 8SJ.

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