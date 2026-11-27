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Nottingham Playhouse has announced that next year's pantomime will be Beauty and the Beast. Written by Simon Aylin (previous writing credits include pantomimes at Civic Theatre, Chelmsford and Beck Theatre, Hayes) and directed by Hannah Stone (Scenes from a Friendship; The Trials at Nottingham Playhouse), Beauty and the Beast will run from 26 November 2027 to 15 January 2028 and is on sale now.

John Elkington will return in this production. Early booking is recommended to get the best choice of seats and best prices.

Can quick-witted Belle see past the Beast's fearsome exterior to lift the curse? Will the vain Gaston get his hands on the Beast before the last petal falls from the enchanted rose? With some hilarious, enchanted household helpers joining forces with Nottingham's favourite Dame John Elkington, it's set to be an unforgettable festive adventure!

Adam Penford, Artistic Director at Nottingham Playhouse, said, “Beauty and the Beast is the perfect panto tale, full of magic, adventure and romance. The audience can expect stunning costumes, glittery sets and spectacular effects, alongside the best dame in the land, John Elkington. It will be bursting with fun, fabulous music and the usual panto pandemonium. We are proud our panto in made in Nottingham, for the people of Nottingham.”

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