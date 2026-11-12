Norfolk & Norwich Festival Reveals Initial 2027 Programme

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Festival Artistic Director, Daniel Brine, has announced the first slate of events for next year's Norfolk & Norwich Festival. In line with announcing the first seven events for 2027 he has also announced today that this edition of the Festival will be his last as Artistic Director and Chief Executive, as he celebrates almost a decade of leading the oldest city-based arts festival in England. Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2027 will run for 17 days from 14 May - 30 May with tickets on public sale from Tue 17 November.

In May, artists from across Norfolk, the UK and from around the globe will descend on the region for a celebration of arts and culture, building on more than 250 years of history, with Norfolk & Norwich Festival having been established in 1772. Emerging artists and established headline acts are showcased alongside work from young people and communities across the region, created through the Festival's Connect & Create programme.

NoFit State Circus Presents Carnation

For the very first time, Chapelfield Gardens will play host to the country's most acclaimed contemporary circus group, as they bring their spectacular Big Top to the city centre location. NoFit State Circus will present Carnation for the duration of the Festival from 14 - 30 May. The 700 seater Big Top will enable even more audiences to enjoy the Festival's popular circus offer in Chapelfield Gardens.

The Philharmonia Partnership

Norfolk & Norwich Festival has also today announced a collaboration with one of the world's finest orchestras, The Philharmonia in an exciting new three-year partnership. The partnership will include full orchestral concerts, in The Halls, in 2027, 28 and 29 plus a programme of on and off-stage work currently in development. The 2027 concert will open the Festival with Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto on Friday 14 May. Conducted by Alpesh Chauhan and featuring the superstar solo violinist Bomsori Kim, The Philharmonia will perform beloved works by Farrenc, Mendelssohn and Tchaikovsky.

Concerts at The Halls

The Halls, the traditional home of Norfolk & Norwich Festival, will also play host to multi-award-winning British jazz drummer, composer, producer and bandleader Moses Boyd on Saturday 15 May and the return of the ever-popular Britten Sinfonia. The orchestra will present Metamorphosen on Tuesday 18 May as the Sinfonia's celebrated strings perform three very different, but equally striking, works written in the mid-1940s. Saturday 29 May sees a visit from Northern Ireland's Joshua Burnside with his unique blend of Celtic folk and electronica.

The Museum of Small & Overlooked Things

Part of a programme of work to be presented at The Forum to mark their 25th anniversary, The Museum of Small & Overlooked Things runs from Saturday 15 to Wednesday 26 May. In it, regular Festival collaborators Andy Field and Beckie Darlington, will work with local children, to create a museum that uses objects generously loaned from children's personal collections. Visitors are invited to take an audio-tour, learn what makes these objects so important and purchase their own souvenir in the museum gift shop.

Proof as if Proof Were Needed

At East Gallery, Taiwanese artist Ting-Tong Chang collaborates with Blast Theory on Proof as if Proof Were Needed, an interactive film installation presented in partnership with Norwich University of the Arts that will run from Saturday 15 May.

Daniel Brine Announces Departure

Artistic Director and Chief Executive, Daniel Brine will announce the full festival programme in February. Celebrating almost a decade of leading Norfolk & Norwich Festival, the 2027 edition marks his final Festival in post. He will remain a vital part of arts and culture in Norfolk as he moves to a consultancy role in the region. The recruitment process for the new Artistic Director will begin shortly with an appointment to be made in the spring of 2027.

Daniel Brine said: “It has been an honour and delight to lead one of the UK's major festivals. It is an extraordinary organisation with a long and rich history but also one which is relevant now and has an important role to play in the future. It never ceases to amaze me how the Festival brings people together – it is a very special thing for Norwich and for Norfolk – and it has been a privilege to play my small part in helping it flourish.”

Chair of the Board of Trustees for Norfolk & Norwich Festival, Richard Ross added: “Daniel has deftly managed an often-challenging time for the Festival, navigating the organisation through the Pandemic and an increasingly difficult funding scenario. Throughout he has remained committed to evolving our programme - bringing a stronger community focus, while maintaining a rich and daring programme of important national and international work.”

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