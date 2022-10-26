Nick Mohammed Will Tour UK With THE VERY BEST & WORST OF MR. SWALLOW in 2023

Two-time Emmy award nominee and star of Ted Lasso Nick Mohammed's beloved alter ego Mr. Swallow is getting set to tour the UK for the first time with 'Nick Mohammed presents The Very Best & Worst of Mr. Swallow'.

Tickets go on sale Friday 28th October at 10 am and are available from berksnest.com/nick. Fans can sign up now for first access to tickets on 27th October using the same link.

Mr. Swallow is one of the country's most popular/irritating comedy creations from Nick Mohammed - one of the UK's most celebrated comedians, actors and writers. Nick has received feverish critical acclaim for his live character comedy work and has transferred the success of Mr. Swallow to the small screen as a regular face in Dictionary Corner on Cats Does Countdown. Now, for the frist time, he heads out on tour with a mix of new, old, very old, and previously unusable material.

Prepare to be dazzled in The Very Best & Worst of Mr. Swallow as Swallow attempts to solve a Rubik's cube, memorise a deck of playing cards and do some pretty horrendous maths while on roller-skates. Oh, plus the whole of Les Mis! This and countless more classic Mr. Swallow moments such as the one where he complains about eating a banana.

Mr. Swallow said: "Given the somewhat turbulent times we're living in right now, I've decided it's probably best I go on a national tour. Thank you in advance to everyone (in the country) for coming along. One of the things I'm most proud of is how my 'material' seems to resonate with both teenagers all the way up to the elderly and infirm, so frankly anyone can get it (like a virus). Looking forward to seeing/shouting at you soon"

Nick has wowed audiences as Mr. Swallow multiple times on Channel 4's Cats Does Countdown, with clips of his performances quickly going viral. Viewing figures for the clip of Mr. Swallow's rendition of Jurassic Park stand at over 9 million on Facebook whilst the clip of him memorising a deck of playing cards has been viewed over 12 million times!

Aside from Mr. Swallow, Nick Mohammed is a two-time Emmy-nominated actor, comedian and writer who stars as the regular fan-favourite role of Nate in Apple TV+'s smash-hit, multi award-winning series - Ted Lasso - opposite Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham. Seasons One and Two were hugely critically acclaimed, showered with awards and nominations and beloved by audiences globally. Season Three is currently filming and set to be released early next year. The show recently received an astonishing 20 Emmy nominations (the most for a comedy and the second year they've achieved that) including Nick's second nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series.

Nick was also recently nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series at the Hollywood Critics Choice Award and the key cast were also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, with the show itself winning Best Comedy Series at the Critics' Choice awards along with a nomination for Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes. This year Nick will also be awarded the Actor Award for Television as part of the Critics' Choice Association's Celebration of Asian and Pacific Cinema and Television.

Nick also created, wrote, executive produced and co-starred, alongside David Schwimmer, in Sky's hit show Intelligence which has had two critically acclaimed series with The Wall Street Journal calling it "Frequently hilarious... Intelligence goes rollicking along, with much to commend it, chiefly its wit and energy". For his role Nick was also nominated for an RTS Award for Comedy Performance.

Nick recently shot a lead role in the upcoming feature film Maggie Moore(s), opposite co-stars Jon Hamm and Tina Fey, with John Slattery directing. It will be released later in 2023.

His other recent TV and film credits include Sky's Christmas hit film Roald and Beatrix, Ridley Scott's The Martian, box office smash Bridget Jones' Baby, and The Ab Fab Movie. He voiced Piglet in Disney's live action feature Christopher Robin and will voice Dr. Fry in Aardman's upcoming feature Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. He has featured in a host of TV comedies including the regular role of Anthony Stappan in Channel Four's BAFTA-winning series Stath Lets Flats, HBO and Sky's Sally4Ever, Sky's Camping and the BBC's Uncle, Inside No. 9 and This Time with Alan Partridge.

Nick is also a successful radio broadcaster. Following the success of his hit BBC Radio 4 debut Quarters he went on to write and record Nick Mohammed In Bits, Apollo 21 and most recently two series of Detective Sergeant Nick Mohammed.

He is an Associate of the Inner Magic Circle and author of The Young Magicians series of children's books published by Penguin Random House.

Tour Dates

March 2023

26.03.22 London - Duke Of York's

April 2023

01.04.22 Edinburgh - Assembly Roxy

02.04.22 Glasgow - Int'l Comedy Festival At Tramway

13.04.22 Birmingham - The Old Rep Theatre

14.04.22 Leeds, City Varieties Music Hall

15.04.22 Durham, Gala Theatre

16.04.22 Salford, The Lowry

27.04.22 Oxford, Oxford Playhouse

28.04.22 Brighton, Theatre Royal

29.04.22 Bristol, Redgrave Theatre

30.04.22 Machynlleth Comedy Festival

May 2023

03.04.22 Exeter, Corn Exchange

05.04.22 Cardiff, Sherman Theatre

14.04.22 Norwich, Norwich Theatre Playhouse