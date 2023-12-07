New Names Added to Hanukkah Event With Tovah Feldshuh

The event will stream on Behindthemirrorofmusic.com from 8pm UTC.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 3 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre Photo 4 Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre

On December 10 at 8PM UTC a very special show will stream on Behindthemirrorofmusic.com. "Together at Hanukkah" is an event to spread love and light in the Jewish community and raise money for the MDA, the Magen David Adom the Israeli paramedic organization.

A selection of Jewish artists will perform songs and reading for the good cause.

Earlier names released Included:

Legendary star of the stage and screen Tovah Feldshuh (Funny Girl, Golda, Yentl, Pippin, Crazy Ex Girlfriend)

Ethan Freeman (the first Jewish actor in history to perform the role of The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast (the first Jewish Disney prince,) Jekyll and Hyde ...

Daniella Rabbani (Ocean's 8, God Friended Me, The Americans, Appropriate Behavior, Floating Sunflowers, Bridge and Tunnel and Laughs. Star of the National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene)

Shimi Goodman (Chicago, Evita, Singing in the Rain, Into the Woods) and Christopher Hamilton aka piano and tenor duo Tiano.

Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Normal Heart)

Rebecca Wicking (Into the Woods, Rent, Hair, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Annie Get Your Gun)

New names added to the cast include:

Avi Hoffman known for Magic City, Bloodline and Graceland among many others,) who specializes in Jewish culture and Yiddish theater. His long-running “Too Jewish” trilogy has been seen by millions on PBS and in venues around the world. He is also CEO at Yiddishkayt Initiative, Inc./YI LoveJewish.

David Rhodes stage, film and television actor (Film credits include, PLAYING FOR KEEPS, THE DUELING ACCOUNTANT, RAPID EYE MOVEMENT

On TV he is known for LAW AND ORDER and CBS's EAST NEW YORK. 

Theatre Credits include: PETER PAN, GREASE, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, ROMANCE ROMANCE

He also toured an array of successful solo Musical tours including most recently "DOES ANYONE STILL FINISH ... A HAT" a tribute to Stephen Sondheim)

David Serero (award winning singer, producer, director and writer. Man of La Mancha, Merchant of Venice, Cyrano.

His most recent production was the revival of "Anne Frank A Musical".)

Leon Gurvitch (award winning pianist, composer and conductor who will play a special piece dedicated to Israel.)

Rachel Creeger (stand up comedian, writer and director, and the only practising orthodox Jewish woman on the mainstream UK comedy circuit. She is co-host of chat show podcast "Jew Talkin' To Me?", a regular guest on BBC London Radio and resident MC for "Comedy Upstairs at the Adam & Eve”, a long established new material night for professional comics.)

The event organised and hosted by Dannii Cohen (host of Musical Theatre based radio show Behind the Mirror of Music) will stream on Behindthemirrorofmusic.com from 8pm UTC



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Empower In Motion Gala Enlists Internationally Acclaimed Dancers Photo
Empower In Motion Gala Enlists Internationally Acclaimed Dancers

A host of exciting new names have been announced as part of Children Today's fundraising gala, Empower in Motion – A Ballet Inclusive, at Sadler's Wells on February 7th, 2024. Learn more about the gala here!

2
The Yard Reveals Two World Premieres For 2024 Photo
The Yard Reveals Two World Premieres For 2024

The Yard Theatre follows its run of James Fritz's The Flea, which saw a record-breaking number of people attend a new production at the venue, by announcing two world premieres for 2024. Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

3
Martin Green Releases Three-Part Audio Drama KELI With Accompanying Album SPLIT THE AIR Photo
Martin Green Releases Three-Part Audio Drama KELI With Accompanying Album SPLIT THE AIR

Lepus Productions has released audio drama KELI, written and composed by Martin Green (Lau) with co-creation and direction from Wils Wilson (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart; Life is A Dream; I Want My Hat Back).

4
Photos: First Look at PANDEMONIUM at Soho Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at PANDEMONIUM at Soho Theatre

Pandemonium, a wild account of our great leaders grappling with the Pandemic and then with each other, has released production photos for its run at Soho Theatre. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS Video
Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Video
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/09-2/09)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
The 39 Steps in UK Regional The 39 Steps
Richmond Theatre (4/02-4/06)
The House of Uhygge - Crazy Christmas 2023 in UK Regional The House of Uhygge - Crazy Christmas 2023
Glassalen, Tivoli (11/10-12/30)
Christmas Agogo! in UK Regional Christmas Agogo!
Electric Theatre (12/15-12/15)
A Christmas Carol in UK Regional A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
The Kite Runner in UK Regional The Kite Runner
Richmond Theatre (3/12-3/16)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Midlands Arts Centre (2/17-2/17)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You