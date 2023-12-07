New Names Added to Hanukkah Event With Tovah Feldshuh

On December 10 at 8PM UTC a very special show will stream on Behindthemirrorofmusic.com. "Together at Hanukkah" is an event to spread love and light in the Jewish community and raise money for the MDA, the Magen David Adom the Israeli paramedic organization.

A selection of Jewish artists will perform songs and reading for the good cause.

Earlier names released Included:

Legendary star of the stage and screen Tovah Feldshuh (Funny Girl, Golda, Yentl, Pippin, Crazy Ex Girlfriend)

Ethan Freeman (the first Jewish actor in history to perform the role of The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast (the first Jewish Disney prince,) Jekyll and Hyde ...

Daniella Rabbani (Ocean's 8, God Friended Me, The Americans, Appropriate Behavior, Floating Sunflowers, Bridge and Tunnel and Laughs. Star of the National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene)

Shimi Goodman (Chicago, Evita, Singing in the Rain, Into the Woods) and Christopher Hamilton aka piano and tenor duo Tiano.

Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Normal Heart)

Rebecca Wicking (Into the Woods, Rent, Hair, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Annie Get Your Gun)

New names added to the cast include:

Avi Hoffman known for Magic City, Bloodline and Graceland among many others,) who specializes in Jewish culture and Yiddish theater. His long-running “Too Jewish” trilogy has been seen by millions on PBS and in venues around the world. He is also CEO at Yiddishkayt Initiative, Inc./YI LoveJewish.

David Rhodes stage, film and television actor (Film credits include, PLAYING FOR KEEPS, THE DUELING ACCOUNTANT, RAPID EYE MOVEMENT

On TV he is known for LAW AND ORDER and CBS's EAST NEW YORK.

Theatre Credits include: PETER PAN, GREASE, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, ROMANCE ROMANCE

He also toured an array of successful solo Musical tours including most recently "DOES ANYONE STILL FINISH ... A HAT" a tribute to Stephen Sondheim)

David Serero (award winning singer, producer, director and writer. Man of La Mancha, Merchant of Venice, Cyrano.

His most recent production was the revival of "Anne Frank A Musical".)

Leon Gurvitch (award winning pianist, composer and conductor who will play a special piece dedicated to Israel.)

Rachel Creeger (stand up comedian, writer and director, and the only practising orthodox Jewish woman on the mainstream UK comedy circuit. She is co-host of chat show podcast "Jew Talkin' To Me?", a regular guest on BBC London Radio and resident MC for "Comedy Upstairs at the Adam & Eve”, a long established new material night for professional comics.)

The event organised and hosted by Dannii Cohen (host of Musical Theatre based radio show Behind the Mirror of Music) will stream on Behindthemirrorofmusic.com from 8pm UTC