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Artistic Director of New Forest Open Air Theatre, Abbey Wright, and Marcel Bruneau, Chair of Trustees, have launched a 'Name a Seat' campaign championed by their Patron Derek Jacobi, offering an opportunity to become part of the theatre's establishment and its future history, with the venue due to open for the 2027 summer season. Jacobi bought the first seat in the venue.

Individuals, families and organisations have the opportunity to dedicate a seat at the new venue as part of its Founding Supporters Appeal. Supporters can mark a personal milestone, celebrate or remember a loved one or make a lasting contribution to the creation of a new cultural venue for the New Forest. Seat dedications are available in two areas of the theatre: Oberon's Bank, at £5,000 per seat and The Athenian Forest, at £1,000 per seat - with 220 seats available for dedication.

Derek Jacobi said, “I am very happy to be a patron of New Forest Open Air Theatre. This thrilling new venue will be a draw for people from across the country, as well as a boon for people in the local community. The launch of the name a seat campaign is a very special moment to show your loving support of this brand-new theatre, and to create a legacy for yourself and your loved ones”

For further information, and to dedicate a seat, please go to: https://www.newforestopenairtheatre.co.uk.

The initiative forms part of the theatre's wider ambition to establish a distinctive cultural destination bringing theatre, education and community engagement together in an exceptional natural setting. The project aims to create opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to experience and participate in the arts.

Those taking part in the appeal will become founding supporters of the theatre, joining a group of patrons and advocates which include Mark Rylance, Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi, Lenny Henry, Dan Snow, Geraldine Somerville and Lady Candida Meyrick, who all share a commitment to the importance of theatre and its wider cultural and social impact.

The architect for the seasonal open-air woodland theatre on the Hinton Admiral Estate near Burley, is award-winning local Natalie Skeete of Forest Architecture, with internationally renowned theatre consultants Charcoal Blue and designer James Turner. The project will see the creation of a 300-seat seasonal theatre set within a naturally occurring woodland basin in the woods. Designed to be environmentally sensitive, the structure will be crafted from coppiced timber from the surrounding woodland and dismantled at the end of each performance season, allowing the site to remain in harmony with its natural environment. Its location on the 5,500-acre Hinton Admiral Estate, means the venue will benefit from existing infrastructure including parking, utilities, catering and visitor facilities.

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