New Adventures Etta Murfitt Receives MBE, Robert Noble Receives OBE

New Adventures congratulates Associate Artistic Director Etta Murfitt on her Member of the British Empire and Group Managing Director Robert Noble on his Order of the British Empire in The Queen's Birthday Honours 2022. Etta Murfitt receives her honour for 'Services to Dance' and Robert Noble receives his honour for 'Services to the Performing Arts'.

Artistic Director of New Adventures, Sir Matthew Bourne said today, "Quite simply, there would be no New Adventures without Robert Noble and Etta Murfitt! They are central to the success of the company and its growth into the UK's most popular dance company and Britain's biggest dance export internationally. Their work in developing new audiences for dance and inspiring new talent in our sector is unparalleled. Everyone in the New Adventures family will be delighted and thankful to see them recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list today, none so more than I. As work partners they are second to none, but as dear friends they are treasured even more".

Etta Murfitt is Associate Artistic Director of Matthew Bourne's company New Adventures. Etta joined the company in 1991, originally as a dancer, and her long collaboration with Matthew Bourne includes restaging some of the company's most-loved shows: "Swan Lake", "Early Adventures", "Dorian Gray", "Edward Scissorhands", "Highland Fling", "The Car Man", "Play Without Words", "Cinderella", "Sleeping Beauty" and "The Red Shoes". As a dancer Etta has performed in numerous New Adventures and Adventures in Motion Pictures productions. She created the roles of 'Clara' in "Nutcracker!", 'Judy' in "Cinderella", and 'Peg Boggs' in "Edwards Scissorhands" as well as roles in "Swan Lake", "The Car Man", "The Percys of Fitzrovia", "Deadly Serious", "Town and Country", "The Infernal Galop" and "Highland Fling".

Other credits: Twelfth Night and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Globe); Tin Drum, Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, 946, Wild Bride, Midnight's Pumpkin, Steptoe and Son, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and Dead Dog in a Suitcase (Kneehigh); A Chorus of Disapproval (Harold Pinter Theatre); Rufus Norris' Sleeping Beauty (Birmingham Rep); Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (Chichester and Theatre Royal Haymarket); Le nozze di Figaro (Holland Park Opera); The Way of the World (Wilton's Music Hall); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Albery Theatre) and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (West Yorkshire Playhouse); Orpheus and The Underworld (English National Opera) - Directed by Emma Rice; Romantics Anonymous Wise Children (Bristol Old Vic, LA and Washington) - Directed by Emma Rice. For Wise Children (directed by Emma Rice), Etta was the choreographer and created the role of Nora Chance. Etta is also an Associate Artist at the Globe and with Kneehigh Theatre Company.

Robert Noble is Group Managing Director for New Adventures and Deputy Managing Director at Cameron Mackintosh Ltd.