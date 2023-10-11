Nathan Kiley Joins JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Stratford East

Stratford East has announced Nathan Kiley (he/him) as the dame, Milky Linda, completing the cast for this year's pantomime, JACK AND THE BEANSTALK. Book and lyrics by Succession/Killing Eve writer Anna Jordan (she/her), music and lyrics by Stratford East pantomime veteran Robert Hyman (he/him) and directed by Stratford East's Sky Arts Associate Artist for 2023 Denzel Westley-Sanderson (he/him).

Nathan joins the previously announced Lucy Frederick (she/her) as Flesh Creep, Max Gill (they/he/she) as Bill, Savanna Jeffrey (she/her) as Winnie the Moo, Eli London (they/them) as Ensemble, Billy Lynch (he/they) as Junior, Nikhil Singh Rai (he/him) as Jack and Jamie Tait (he/him) as Ensemble.

The creative team are Set and Costume Designer Lily Arnold (she/her), Lighting Designer Simisola Majekodunmi (she/her), Sound Designer Beth Duke (she/her), Musical Director Lee Freeman (he/him), Chorographer André Fabien Francis (he/him/they/them), Assistant Director Ashen Gupta (they/them)*, Casting Director Richard Johnston for Pippa Ailion Casting (he/him), Illusion Consultant Sam Lupton (he/him) and Costume Supervisor Isobel Pellow (she/her).

Welcome to Splatford! Jack lives here with his cow, Winnie The Moo, and his mum, Milky Linda. The town is home to a magical marsh full of healing mud, which Jack and his pals spend their days mining. But there's a BIG problem: Giant Belch. He dominates Splatford from the sky - stealing the mud, charging outrageous rents and polluting the air with his burps and farts!

One odd shepherd, a handful of beans and an unexpected beanstalk later, Jack is on a life-changing journey. Can he reach the top? Can he defeat Flesh Creep - Belch's hateful henchwoman who has seriously got it in for him? Can he triumph over Belch and be crowned Splatford's unlikely hero? And can he make Milky Linda proud?

Stratford East pantos are full of original music, outrageous characters and famous for tearing up the rulebook and telling classic stories with a special Stratford East twist.

Tickets from £10 for every performance of every show. Ticket prices increase as the theatre fills, so book early for the best seats at the best prices.

*Assistant Director position funded by Fenton Arts Trust and Harold Hyam Wingate Foundation.