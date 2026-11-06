Nabhan Chowdhury Named Royal Albert Hall Future Makers 2026 Champion

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Nabhan Chowdhury has been named as the winner of the Royal Albert Hall's annual Future Makers competition by a panel of music industry judges, after performing live on the Hall's famous auditorium stage. On Wednesday 4 November, the London-based artist, aged 16, performed his original song La Douler Exquise in F# minor to an audience of thousands of schoolchildren in the 155-year-old venue alongside seven other acts before being chosen as the competition's winner.

Future Makers is an annual competition for 14 to 19 year-old musicians, run by the Hall's Engagement team, where young musicians are encouraged to apply with original material, and finalists and winners receiving industry masterclasses ahead of the final.

As this year's Future Maker champion, Chowdhury will now receive further support from the Hall and its music industry partners throughout 2027 as he looks to propel himself in his music career. This support includes the opportunity to perform a headline show in the Hall's 200-capacity Elgar Room venue, one-to-one mentoring, a slot at a major UK festival, recording sessions with an experienced music producer, and assistance with marketing and PR campaigns.

Other finalists included performances by London-based rap duo RicoJ and George Lee, singer-songwriter Hannah-Jane, Southwest four-piece Loophole, jazz troupe KassaGJ Quartet, Midlands-based blues guitarist Hanley Webb, soul band TINO and alt-rock/metal outfit REFLECT from Belfast.

2025 Future Makers winners GeeOne and Zachariyah SOL were also invited back to the Hall to perform a medley of original compositions ahead of the winner's announcement. The grime duo came onstage after a series of visual transmissions before launching into Better Than, the song which they performed in last year's competition.

The four music industry professionals who sat on the judging panel were Chairman of the Music Publishers Association, Paulette Long; Music Agent at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Summer Marshall; Head of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, Dave Gamble; and Partnerships Manager at Youth Music, Ife Okonkwo. The event was hosted by saxophonist and radio presenter Jess Gillam.

Originally from Bangladesh, Nabhan Chowdhury hails from East London, and is inspired by classical pianists such as Franz Liszt, Sergei Rachmaninov and Frederic Chopin, alongside more contemporary composers such as Bernd Alois Zimmermann.

The winning song, La Douler Exquise in F# minor translates from French as 'an exquisite pain', which sees gentle rolling piano arpeggios intertwine between the left and right hands creating an emotive and reflective composition. Explaining the story behind the song, Nabhan said onstage, “It's a conversation between two people in love on the opposite sides of a war. But they can't have that love because there's a barrier, and the piece shows that in all hatred of war, love prevails, always.”

Future Makers 2026 received over 150 audition tapes from artists all across the UK before eight acts were selected to progress to the live final on Wednesday. The next edition of Future Makers will take place on Wednesday 3 November 2027 with submissions opening in Spring 2027.

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