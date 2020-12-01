---------- Forwarded message ---------

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Musical Theatre performers bring Comfort & Joy to those in care despite Covid-19. West End creatives, performers and recent graduates have united to bring Christmas carols, contemporary hits and festive readings to care homes and hospitals in the form of a concert called, Comfort & Joy. The idea came about when Musical Director turned Producer, Ben Papworth identified how unfortunate it was that traditional visiting performers would be absent in care homes, children's hospitals and other places of care this year due to Covid-19. The joy and restorative power of live performance has been made virtually impossible within these settings - so instead, he decided to then bring them to residents digitally. Comfort & Joy is everything you would expect from a Christmas concert, including traditional carols, modern hits and heart-warming readings with the added delight of a diverse ensemble under the direction of multi-award-winning director, Andrew Keates. The cast includes Steph Parry, Ross Harmon, Aoife Kenny and Kyle Birch. For anyone who would like to view the concert, a link will be sent to anyone who signs up at comfortandjoyconcert.com. The concert can then be enjoyed by the viewer as many times as they like until 5 January 2020, or a DVD is available to buy for only £6.00 with all net profits going to the Carers Trust. Carers Trust is a major charity for, with and about carers. They work to improve support, services and recognition for anyone living with the challenges of caring, unpaid, for a family member or friend who is ill, frail, disabled or has mental health or addiction problems. Their vision is that unpaid carers count and can access the help they need to live their lives. Steph Parry, who before lockdown was in Mamma Mia! The Party comments, "One of my favourite things about being a performer at this time of year, is having the opportunity to visit children's hospitals and care homes to spread some Christmas cheer and try and lift spirits for an hour or two. I can't help but feel like this year, with so many people being away from their families, that an hour of escapism is more important than ever." For more information about the concert, please visit www.comfortandjoyconcert.com. Notes to Editors Title: Comfort & Joy

Release Date: 16th December 2020 12:00 and available to watch until 5th January 2021.

Location: Link provided via Vimeo or a physical DVD. Tickets:

Available from www.comfortandjoyconcert.com. Free tickets for online streaming for all those in care and a DVD available for £6 including p&p. Cast & Creatives

Cast: Steph Parry, Ross Harmon, Aoife Kenny, Kyle Birch

Director: Andrew Keates

Musical Director: Ben Papworth

Videographer: Jake Waby

Producer: Ben Papworth

