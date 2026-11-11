Micheál Mac Liammóir’s THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING OSCAR Will Embark on Tour in 2027

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Following its run at Park Theatre 200, Micheál Mac Liammóir's play The Importance of Being Oscar will tour the UK and Jersey in 2027. Directed by Michael Fentiman (Amélie, Jekyll & Hyde, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe), the one-man show stars Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre.

The Importance of Being Oscar will tour to Derby Theatre (20-21 January), Northern Stage, Newcastle (22-23 January), Theatr Clwyd, Mold (28-30 January), Reading Rep Theatre (2-14 February), Jersey Opera House (3-4 March) and Theatre Royal Bath (23-26 June) with further dates to be announced. For the latest details, visit oscarplay.co.uk.

The tour is particularly timely as next year marks 60 years since the Sexual Offences Act 1967, which partially decriminalised consensual homosexual acts between men in England and Wales.

“Oscar Wilde was a dandy of speech, a dandy of manner, a dandy of dress, and a dandy, even, of ideas and intellect.” He fell in love with eccentric socialites, arrived in America with nothing to declare “except his genius”, and found worldwide success as a playwright. The Importance of Being Oscar takes audiences on a compelling journey through the loves and losses, triumphs and struggles of the man whose life of fame, glamour and romance ended in imprisonment, exile and a penniless death in a Parisian hotel, where he complained of the wallpaper: “One of us has to go…”

The play has been described as a summoning of Wilde's spirit through his own writings, including his most personal letters, some of which were withheld from the public for over 50 years. Laced with Wilde's signature wit and wisdom, it features excerpts from many of his best-loved works, including An Ideal Husband, The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Importance of Being Earnest and The Ballad of Reading Gaol.

The play itself has an extraordinary history. It was written and first performed by Micheál Mac Liammóir, the larger-than-life actor and writer who co-founded Dublin's Gate Theatre and who performed the show 600 times around the world between 1960 and 1976. Lauded as a quintessentially Irish theatrical figure, and honoured at his funeral by the Irish President, Mac Liammóir was in fact born Alfred Willmore to an English family in London and invented a fictional Irish identity. In their mystique, flamboyance and eccentric creative spirit, he and Wilde share undeniable similarities.

Celebrated runs at Reading Rep Theatre, Jermyn Street Theatre and Park Theatre between 2024 and 2026 marked Alastair Whatley's acclaimed return to the stage, his first performance since 2017's New York transfer of Original Theatre's production of Torben Betts's Invincible. His extensive acting credits include Henry V (Royal Shakespeare Company), Birdsong, The Importance of Being Earnest, Three Men in a Boat, See How They Run, Twelfth Night, Vincent in Brixton and Dancing at Lughnasa.

The Importance of Being Oscar is presented by Original Theatre and Reading Rep Theatre. Set and costume design are by Madeleine Girling, composition and sound design by Barnaby Race, and lighting design by Chris Davey with Pip Minnithorpe as Associate Director.

Tour Dates

Derby Theatre (20-21 January)

https://derbytheatre.co.uk/event/the-importance-of-being-oscar/

Northern Stage, Newcastle (22-23 January)

https://northernstage.co.uk/whats-on/the-importance-of-being-oscar/

Theatr Clwyd, Mold (28-30 January)

https://www.theatrclwyd.com/event/the-importance-of-being-oscar

Reading Rep Theatre (2-14 February)

https://www.readingrep.com/whats-on/tiobo/

Jersey Opera House (3-4 March)

https://www.jerseyoperahouse.co.uk/

ON SALE 20 NOVEMBER

Theatre Royal Bath (23-26 June)

https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk

ON SALE SOON

Further dates to be announced.

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