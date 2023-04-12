Metal Rabbit Announces Cast Of THE MISANDRIST, Beginning Performances This May

Metal Rabbit productions has announced the cast for the world premiere of 'The Misandrist' a penetrating new play by Lisa Carroll (writer of Cuckoo, Soho Theatre) which runs at the Arcola Theatre from 10th May - 10th June 2023.

Elf Lyons (star and creator of Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated show 'SWAN' available on NextUp and comedy-horror crossover play The Raven which played to rave reviews at Soho Theatre.) and Nicholas Armfield ('Camberwell Green', 'Dedication', 'In Search of Lost Time' 'The Story of the Lost Child' and 'Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay', all BBC Radio 4; 'Sense & Sensibility' Audible. Theatre includes 'Imperium' (Clodius/Agrippa) and 'Richard III' (Richmond) both for the RSC) take the leads as "intimidating" Rachel and eternal "nice guy" Nick, who meet at a sticky-floored bar in Piccadilly, what was meant to be a one-night-stand becomes a sexual odyssey of self-discovery... and mutual destruction.

The play will be directed by Bethany Pitts The Beach House by Jo Harper (Park Theatre), Juniper and Jules by Stephanie Martin (Soho Theatre / VAULT Festival - Show of the Week Award), F*ck You Pay Me by Joana Nastari (Bunker Theatre, VAULT & Edinburgh Festivals, People's Choice Award) Spine (Underbelly Edinburgh / Soho Theatre / UK Tour - Fringe First Winner).

----

Prickly freelancer Rachel is at the beginning of an existential crisis. Trapped in endless short-term contracts for a faceless government department as the economy continues its slow decline, jobs are being squeezed. Nothing feels safe or secure. Nothing feels like it's progressing. Maybe this existential limbo is Rachel's punishment for stealing Tupperware at the office Christmas party. But that wasn't her fault. It was the really good kind "The boxes fit into each other! They just stack so perfectly. You know what, there's structure, that's what it is". And we all know that's just too tempting.

Adrift, isolated, and insecure, they scramble for new ways to connect. Somewhere along the line, they decide to explore flipping the narrative. Metaphorically, and very, very literally. As they navigate their "situationship", Rachel decides it's time to TAKE BACK CONTROL. Can some playful, passionate pegging provide a pathway of discovery to new parts of themselves, and each other?

'The Misandrist' is a story of loneliness, disconnection, a relationship of sorts, and whether pegging is really the best band-aid.

This is the latest work by Lisa Carroll, writer of the award-nominated 'Cuckoo' (Soho Theatre, 2018). In 2020, 'The Misandrist' was longlisted for the Womens' Playwriting Prize (Paines Plough) and reached the final 40 scripts in the Verity Bargate Award (Soho Theatre). It also reached the final 40 for the BBC Writers Academy and final 30 scripts of the BBC Comedy Room, which saw nearly 3,500 applications. This is its debut run.