Mel Giedroyc Joins World Premiere Of New Musical STARTER FOR TEN At Bristol Old Vic,  29 February- 30 March

The musical based on David Nicholls' book and cult film  which will run at Bristol Old Vic from 29 February – 30 March. 

By: Nov. 24, 2023

Mel Giedroyc Joins World Premiere Of New Musical STARTER FOR TEN At Bristol Old Vic,  29 February- 30 March

Antic Productions, Bristol Old Vic, Longshot Films and Playtone has announced final  casting for new musical Starter for Ten. Acclaimed actress, presenter, comedian and writer  Mel Giedroyc is to join the cast of the musical based on David Nicholls' book and cult film  which will run at Bristol Old Vic from 29 February – 30 March. 

Mel will play the role of Brian's mum, ‘Irene Jackson'. She recently starred in The Crown  Jewels at the Garrick Theatre in London with other theatre credits including Company (Gielgud); Much Ado About Nothing (Rose); Luce (Southwark Playhouse); New Boy (Trafalgar Studios); Eurobeat (Novello and UK tour); Cinderella (Lyric Hammersmith);  Jack and the Beanstalk (Barbican). 

Her numerous TV credits include Let it Shine; The Great British Bake Off (BAFTA Award  Winner); Light Lunch; Unforgivable; Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker; How To Build  A Girl; Miranda; Mel and Sue Show; and the Strictly Come Dancing Xmas Special. 

Mel said: "David Nicholls' coming of age story is a classic that everybody can identify with;  I was taken right back to being a gawky suburban teen finding my feet at Uni in the 80s.  The sights and smells of student life - Impulse body spray, backcombed Robert Smith hairdos, questionable food from a one-ring hob, cheap cigarettes, dance floors sticky with  snakebite and black! Starter for Ten is especially meaningful to me and I'm ecstatic to be a  part of bringing this brand-new musical version - full of heart, comedy and Strongbow - to a  brand-new audience."

She is joined by Robert Portal in the role of legendary quizmaster ‘Bamber Gascoigne'.  Robert is a familiar face on stage and screen, known for his role as Paul Critchley on the  BBC television series The Amazing Mrs Pritchard (2006), his role as the Duke of Richmond  on the ITV drama series Belgravia (2020) and film work including the King in The  Huntsman: Winter's War (2016), My Week with Marilyn (2011) and Six Days (2017). His  extensive stage credits include the role of Hannay in the West End production of The 39  Steps; The Boy Friend (Menier Chocolate Factory); Calico (Duke of York's); Noises Off (Piccadilly); Private Lives and The Deep Blue Sea (Theatre Royal, Bath) as well as  numerous productions for Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre and Chichester  Festival Theatre. 

Additional casting announced today includes Gemma Knight-Jones in the role of ‘Professor  Bowman'. Her extensive theatre credits include A Christmas Carol (Old Vic); Come From  Away (Phoenix Theatre); The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Gielgud &  Piccadilly Theatres), The Lion King (Lyceum Theatre); Sister Act and Hairspray (both UK  tour).  

Also, Luke Johnson takes the role of ‘Des'. His credits include Close-Up (Menier Chocolate  Factory), The Light Princess (National Theatre), Wizard of Oz (London Palladium), The  Lord of the Rings (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane) and Chicago (Cambridge Theatre). 

Natasha O'Brien plays ‘Mrs Harbinson'. Her musical theatre credits include Aspects Of  Love (Apollo Theatre), Mamma Mia! (Novello Theatre & International Tour) and Falsettos  (The Other Palace).  

The cast is completed by Finlay Blackman, William Hall and Rockingham Ooi-Griffiths sharing the role of Young Brian. 

They join previously announced Adam Bregman as the Southend-born, Bristol-bound  undergraduate, ‘Brian Jackson' (Sing Street - Huntington Theatre; Bar Mitzvah Boy - Upstairs At The Gatehouse). Making her stage debut, Eubha Akilade as Rebecca Munro', Stephenson Ardern-Sodje as ‘Spencer Lewis' ('Spike' in Rock Follies - Chichester  Festival Theatre; 'Simba' in Disney's The Lion King and Hamilton - Cameron Mackintosh  Ltd), Miracle Chance as ‘Lucy Davies' (The Witches - National Theatre), Emily Lane as  ‘Alice Harbinson' ('Anna' in Frozen - West End), and Will Jennings in the role of ‘Patrick Watts', (Les Miserables; The Mousetrap and Avenue Q - all West End).  

Starter for Ten has book and lyrics co-written by Emma Hall and Charlie Parham, Artistic  Directors of Antic Productions. The 80s-inspired original score and lyrics are composed by  queer, pop-punk composers Tom Rasmussen (who is currently on tour across the UK, and  recently supported Rina Sawayama and Self Esteem on tour with their debut album, Body  Building) and Hatty Carman. A music video for "Touched by an Angel", the first track to  be released from the new musical, can be viewed here: Starter for Ten | ‘Touched by an  Angel' Music Video - YouTube  

Starter for Ten will be directed by Charlie Parham, choreographed by Shelley Maxwell,  with set and costume design by Olivier Award-nominee Frankie Bradshaw, sound design  by Gregory Clarke and casting by Will Burton for GBC. 

Fingers on buzzers! Here's your Starter for Ten…  

What is eighteen-year-old Brian Jackson's proudest achievement to date? His A-level  results. His idol? Kate Bush. His lifelong dream? To compete on legendary TV quiz show  University Challenge. It's 1985 and, leaving Southend to start his first year at Bristol University, Brian soon discovers that falling in love and growing up take a lot more than  general knowledge… 

Featuring an irresistible original soundtrack inspired by the riotous student scene of the  80s, Starter for Ten is a bright, big-hearted coming-of-age comedy about love, belonging  and the all-important difference between knowledge and wisdom. 



