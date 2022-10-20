Matt Forde Changes Title of Stand-Up Show at the Bloomsbury Theatre in Response to Liz Truss' Resignation

In response to PM Liz Truss resigning after just 44 days, political satirist Matt Forde (Spitting Image, British Scandal, The Last Leg, Have I Got News For You) has changed the title of his latest stand-up show to Goodbye Liz from Clowns To The Left Of Me, Jokers To The Right for the final two performances of his biggest tour to date at the Bloomsbury Theatre tomorrow, 21st October and next Friday, 28th October.

Tickets are available to buy now at mattforde.com

The news arrives shortly after Matt released his interview with Grant Shapps just hours before he was announced as the new Home Secretary yesterday. Taking place earlier this week as part of his fortnightly Political Party live West End residency, the interview offers an unrivalled insight into the current mood of Tory MPs and is available to listen on all major podcast platforms.

After 70 sold out Political Party shows at Westminster's The Other Palace, Matt moved to the West End's Duchess Theatre for a fortnightly residency in September 2021. Upcoming guests include David Dimbleby on 7th November, Matt Hancock on 14th November and Rachel Reeves on 5th December. Since 2013, Forde has interviewed political figures including Keir Starmer, Nicola Sturgeon, Tony Blair, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Angela Rayner, Michael Heseltine, Anthony Scaramucci, Alastair Campbell and Gary Neville.

The UK's leading political podcast has over 7 million downloads and is regularly included in iTunes' Top 10 comedy podcasts. The British Podcast Award nominated show was recently listed by Mace Magazine as the Number 1 Political Podcast and by The i newspaper as one of the 50 Greatest Podcasts, adding to top podcast picks in the press from titles including The Observer, The Telegraph, The Guardian, Radio Times and ShortList.

Matt is currently on his biggest tour to date including a critically acclaimed month long run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, plus performances at the Southbank Centre, Bloomsbury Theatre and a week at Soho Theatre. There are wallies everywhere and half of them are running the country. The other half are trying to. In Clowns To The Left of Me, Jokers To The Right, Matt satirises the right, left and centre. And chucks in some funny voices and football chat too.

Matt has voiced and written for two series of the Spitting Image. Since returning in 2020 the show has delivered record subscribers for BritBox UK, the BBC and ITV created streaming platform, as well as picking up huge critical acclaim. Across official social media channels, series content has been hugely popular with over 200 million views globally, three No. 1 trending videos on YouTube and achieved praise across political the political divide. Written by Al Murray, Matt Forde and Sean Foley, Spitting Image Live will tread the boards of The Birmingham Rep from 1 Feb - 12 Mar 2023

He is currently co-hosting British Scandal with Alice Levine, a new audio series exploring the gripping stories, fascinating characters and critical questions arising on a journey through some of the biggest UK scandals and available on all major UK podcast platforms. The debut episode shot straight to the No 1 slot in the Apple podcast chart.

His first book Politically Homeless was listed by The Sunday Times as one the Best Political Books of 2020. The paperback was released in paperback by Quercus in May.

Matt has hosted four series of Unspun with Matt Forde on Dave, receiving several nominations at the Broadcast Digital Awards, and has numerous other broadcast credits including: Spitting Image (BritBox/ITV), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV), The Last Leg (Channel 4), Mock The Week (BBC Two), 8 out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Hypothetical (Dave) Rory Bremner's Coalition Report and Rory Bremner's Election Report (BBC Two), Question Time (BBC One), This Week (BBC One), Newsnight (BBC Two) and Daily Politics (BBC Two). Matt currently presents Absolute Radio's weekly Rock n Roll Football Show.