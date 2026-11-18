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Ludovico Einaudi, Max Richter, Dame Evelyn Glennie and Daniel Pemberton were among the composers honoured by The Ivors Academy at the first Ivors Composer Awards, held at Grosvenor House, London.

Marking a major new chapter in the 71-year legacy of the Ivor Novello Awards, the ceremony brought together composers working across genres and disciplines, from film, television and video games to concert halls, community engagement and live performance. The Ivors Composer Awards are sponsored by PRS for Music and in association with BBC Radio 3.

Fourteen Ivor Novello Awards were presented to celebrate exceptional creativity, craft and achievement, recognising both established figures who have deeply influenced music and culture music and remarkable new voices defining their future.

Five special Gift of the Academy Awards were presented to Ludovico Einaudi, Max Richter, Dame Evelyn Glennie, Daniel Pemberton and Olivia Murphy.

Ludovico Einaudi was inducted into Academy Fellowship, becoming the 36th Fellow of The Ivors Academy. Max Richter was presented with the Innovation Award in recognition of his ingenuity and impact on contemporary classical composition, and Dame Evelyn Glennie was presented with an Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music with PRS for Music, celebrating her dynamic work as a performer, collaborator, educator and advocate.

Film and TV composer Daniel Pemberton received the inaugural Composer of the Year Award for his outstanding creativity and exceptional body of projects in 2025-26, whilst Olivia Murphy was awarded the first Breakthrough Award in honour of her distinctive contribution to the UK’s contemporary jazz scene.

A further ten composers and one librettist were recognised across nine categories, with Ivor Novello Awards being presented to Brian Irvine, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Jessica Dannheisser, Oliver Coates, Mark-Anthony Turnage, Lee Hall, Patrick Jonsson, The Flight (Joe Henson and Alexis Smith), Alex Paxton and Deirdre McKay. Out of the sixteen award-winners, nine received recognition from The Ivors Academy for the first time.

The ceremony was hosted by BBC Radio 3 presenter Petroc Trelawny, with guest presenters including Oscar Award-winning actress Jessie Buckley, Queen lead guitarist Sir Brian May CBE, broadcaster and comedian Sandi Toksvig OBE, film director Shane Meadows, fashion designer Daphne Guinness and Academy Fellow Anne Dudley.

Presented by The Ivors Academy, the new ceremony builds on seven decades of recognising outstanding songwriting and composition. Judged by fellow composers, Ivor Novello Awards are considered to be music's most prestigious honours, celebrating originality, artistic excellence and the extraordinary achievements of music creators.

Juries comprising 43 composers from The Ivors Academy selected 35 nominated works across nine categories, recognising outstanding new compositions by British, Irish and UK resident composers.

Winners received an iconic Ivor Novello Award statuette, joining a roll call of the most accomplished composers including George Benjamin, Judith Weir, James MacMillan, Errollyn Wallen, Stephen Sondheim, Anne Dudley, John Barry, Debbie Wiseman, Julian Joseph, John Dankworth, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Anoushka Shankar, Brian Eno, Gavin Bryars and many more.

The Ivors Composer Awards are sponsored by PRS for Music and presented in association with BBC Radio 3. Highlights from the ceremony will be broadcast across BBC Radio 3’s schedule, in programmes such as The New Music Show (21/11/2026), Sound of Cinema (21/11/2026) as well as on Breakfast and In Tune.

Lord Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, said: “Composers make a profound contribution to our lives, culture and creative industries, yet they don’t always receive the recognition or reward they deserve. The new Ivors Composer Awards are about changing that. By celebrating their achievements and impact, we’re raising their profile and strengthening the case for protecting their rights, championing their value and ensuring they can build lasting, sustainable careers. We cannot say it enough: protecting human creativity is essential to music’s future.”

Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy, said: “When so much feels divided and fractured, tonight is a reminder of what unites us. We've brought together every kind of composition, celebrating our differences and the craft that connects us. Everyone that really loves music shares a belief in the extraordinary value of art created by people, with all our flaws and frailties. We need music that’s real, raw and unmistakably human.

That's what an Ivor Novello Award represents – originality, craft and the courage to create something truly your own. And that's what our remarkable winners exemplify. Congratulations to everyone recognised tonight.”

Ben McOwen Wilson, CEO of PRS for Music, said: "Composers are the originators, the pioneers of music - the magicians who transform an idea into a sound, and a sound into music. Tonight's event was an important moment to celebrate their talent, imagination, and craft in all its forms. It was also a reminder of the importance of protecting and nurturing our creators, and the uniqueness of human creativity. My congratulations not only to Dame Evelyn Glennie on being honoured for her outstanding contribution to music, but to all the incredible talent nominated, and to the teams who work so hard on their behalf. It was a pleasure to be in the room and celebrate the moment with you."

Sam Jackson, Controller of BBC Radio 3 and BBC Proms, said: "Congratulations to all of tonight's winners! This year's ceremony has marked an exciting new chapter in the distinguished history of the Ivor Novello Awards, recognising outstanding composers working across a breadth of genres and disciplines. The winners and nominees alike demonstrate the extraordinary creativity and artistic ambition that continue to shape the future of new music and composition in the UK and beyond. That’s fundamental to us, because the BBC remains the UK's largest commissioner of new music, proudly supporting and championing composers at every stage of their careers. BBC Radio 3 is delighted to continue its partnership with The Ivors Academy, and we look forwardto sharing highlights from the awards with our listeners across our schedules.”

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