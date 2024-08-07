Maridom Productions Presents Staged Workshop Performance THE SINGING REVOLUTION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A staged workshop performance of the new musical The Singing Revolution will take place later this summer.

Set to an electrifying Europop score, The Singing Revolution is a love story inspired by the incredible events of the Estonian Revolution - where a nation sang its way to independence from Soviet rule. Tony Spinosa and James Bearhart's soaring musical, directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, reminds us all that our voices united in harmony have the power to shape our future and change the world.

After over a decade of occupation, Estonia has become resigned to its fate. But everything changes when a young local, Taavi, finds himself drawn to Sofia, the daughter of a Soviet commander. As time passes and sides are picked, Taavi inspires his fellow countrymen to rise up and demand freedom through the unifying power of song. But as revolt threatens to tear the lovers apart, can Taavi and Sofia's love survive?

Maridom Productions present a West End showcase for this major new musical with tickets available to the public at the Savoy Theatre on Thursday 5 September at 1pm. With every ticket priced at £15, you can be among the first to see this extraordinary musical on stage.

Dan Burton (Viktor). His West End credits include Phil Davis in White Christmas, Tulsa in Gypsy, (Laurence Olivier Award nomination Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical), Earl in the Chichester Festival Theatre production of The Pajama Game.

Damian Humbley (Nikolai/Gorbachev). His West End credits include Benin The Great British Bake Off Musical, Charley in Merrily We Roll Along, Max Garber in Lend Me a Tenor.

Alex James-Hatton (Taavi.) His credits include Oscar Delancey in Newsies (Troubador), Heathers (West End), Lewis in Pippin (Charing Cross Theatre), The Book of Mormon (UK tour).

Bobbie Little (Leena). Her credits include Standing at the Sky's Edge and Roald Dahl's The Witches (National Theatre), Heathers and Mamma Mia! (West End).

Molly Lynch (Sofia). Her credits include Cathy in The Last Five Years (West End/Southwark Playhouse), Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard (Leicester Curve & UK tour).

Rachel Stanley (Mia/Lenin). Her recent credits include Mrs Brice in Funny Girl (Théâtre Marigny), Esther Pokrifki in An Officer And A Gentleman (UK Tour), Mimi in Guys and Dolls (Royal Albert Hall).

Russell Wilcox (Rasmus/Stalin). His recent credits include High Society (The Mill at Sonning), The Book Thief (UK Tour), Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre Royal Drury Lane).

Director Jonathan O'Boyle

Choreographer Joanna Goodwin

Designer Polly Sullivan

Musical Supervisor Brent Crayon

Musical Director Gabriel Chernick

Lighting Designer Jack Weir

Sound Designer Ella Wahlström

Associate Sound Designer Tom Shipman

Costume Supervisor Sheree Paton

Assistant Director and Dramaturg Annabel Mutale Reed

Assistant Choreographer Matt Gillett

General Managers DEM Productions

Casting Director DEM Productions

Maridom Productions presents

The Singing Revolution

Book & Lyrics by James Bearhart

& Tony Spinosa

Music by Tony Spinosa

Directed by Jonathan O'Boyle

SAVOY THEATRE

Savoy Court,

The Strand,

London

WC2R 0ET

Thursday 5 September

at 1pm

Tickets:

from £15.00

Book online

www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-singing-revolution/savoy-theatre/

Access Booking Line: 0333 009 5399.

