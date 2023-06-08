Maria DeCotis Sets London & Edinburgh Stage Debut In BEFORE THE DRUGS KICK IN

Before The Drugs Kick In is a rare, intimate blend of stand-up comedy and theatre.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY! Photo 1 Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY!
Tom Fletcher's THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour Photo 2 Tom Fletcher's THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour
Photos: See Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in Rehearsal for FRANK AND PERCY at Theatre Royal Photo 3 Photos: See Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in Rehearsal for FRANK AND PERCY at Theatre Royal Windsor
Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO Photo 4 Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO

Maria DeCotis Sets London & Edinburgh Stage Debut In BEFORE THE DRUGS KICK IN

Maria DeCotis Sets London & Edinburgh Stage Debut In BEFORE THE DRUGS KICK IN

A 62-year-old woman in an insane asylum closes her eyes and becomes a 28-year-old stand-up comedian. But not just any stand-up comedian, a comedian who had the potential to become the greatest of all time.

Before The Drugs Kick In is a rare, intimate blend of stand-up comedy and theatre giving the audience access to a voice that could have provided the world with decades of laughs and cultural commentary, if we never locked her away.

Before The Drugs Kick In uses the magical elements of stand-up comedy, theatre plus nostalgia to rewrite history in hopes of creating a little closure and comfort before the lights go out. Inspired by personal experience, the delivery of Dave Chappelle, Netflix's Russian Doll and HBO's Hacks, the show is a tribute to anyone, especially young mothers of the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, who society wrote off as crazy instead of giving them an opportunity to live. The show contains distressing themes with strong language.

NYC comedian and actress Maria DeCotis will bring comedian Lynn T. Walsh to life in Before The Drugs Kick In for two preview performances at the Barons Court Theatre in London (28-29 July, 9pm, Click Here) before premiering the show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the largest arts festival in the world, for 22 performances with theSpaceUK inside Theatre 2 at the bustling Surgeons Hall (12:55pm, 50 minutes, tickets).

DeCotis recently made her Broadway debut as Mike Birbiglia's understudy for The New One. Her work has been featured in Rolling Stone, The New York Times, The Guardian, Vogue and shared by Ben Stiller, Stephen Colbert, Natasha Lyonne and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Recent credits include Comedy Central, HBO's Women in Comedy Festival, the New York Comedy Festival.

Before The Drugs Kick In is written and directed by NYC comedian and playwright Mike Lemme, who made his Edinburgh Fringe debut in 2022 with his play Bathroom of a Bar on Bleecker ('enthralling ... a raw outpouring of comedy and drama' *****, The Wee Review). Lemme started performing stand-up at the appropriate age of 14. He has spent nearly 20 years making his unique experiences relatable by revealing everything about himself through his material and characters to sold out, and nowhere near sold out, crowds whenever, wherever he can.

Performance Details: 

Showtimes

London:

28-29 July, 9PM at Barons Court Theatre

Click Here

Edinburgh:

4-26 Aug (Not 13th), 12:55pm (50 minutes)

theSpace @ Surgeons Hall - Theatre 2

Click here to purchase tickets from the Fringe Box Office

For more information on Maria DeCotis:

Twitter: @MariaDeCotis

Instagram: @MariaDeCotis

Website: mariadecotis.com

For more information on Mike Lemme: mikelemme.com




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Latitude Festival Reveals Theatre and Dance Programme Photo
Latitude Festival Reveals Theatre and Dance Programme

Celebrating creativity, diversity and inspirational talent, Latitude Festival adds yet more names to an arts bill without boundaries, transforming Henham Park into the ultimate playground of artistic expression.

2
THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Comes to Shakespeare North Playhouse This Christmas Season Photo
THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Comes to Shakespeare North Playhouse This Christmas Season

Shakespeare North Playhouse has announced that the beloved classic, The Wind in the Willows, will take centre stage as their highly anticipated Christmas show for 2023. Featuring live music and a talented company of actor-musicians, this delightful adaptation by Toby Hulse of Kenneth Grahame’s classic story is set to be the perfect Christmas treat for all ages.  

3
London Philharmonic Orchestra Reveals Lineup of Performances in Brighton, Eastbourne and S Photo
London Philharmonic Orchestra Reveals Lineup of Performances in Brighton, Eastbourne and Saffron Walden

The London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) will have residencies along the South Coast at Brighton Dome and Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre as well as in Essex at Saffron Hall. The Orchestra has announced its 2023/24 season concerts and community activity, including celebrating 60 years as Resident Orchestra at the Congress Theatre.

4
Liverpools Oldest Theatre Group Make Historic Return To Epstein Theatre With JOSEPH AND TH Photo
Liverpool's Oldest Theatre Group Make Historic Return To Epstein Theatre With JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAT

One of the most popular family musicals will be brought to life by Liverpool's oldest theatre company next week.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season Video
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Harbour Lights Picturehouse (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE KEVIN SHORT WAY
Swan Theatre (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Hever Castle (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Leonardslee Lake and Gardens (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Lullingstone Castle and The World Garden (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
The North Wall Arts Centre (6/14-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hot Brown Honey
Belgrade Theatre (6/14-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You