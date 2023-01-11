Maria Caruso's METAMPORHOSIS to Stream On Broadway On Demand This Month

In a thirteen-month time span, Maria Caruso's critically acclaimed solo dance theatre work made its way from off-Broadway to a global tour and finished with run in London's West

End in the summer of 2022. Now, as she embarks on the development of the sequel, slated to open in the West End in 2023, Caruso's final performance will be streaming on Broadway On Demand, premiering on January 20, 2023. Patrons across the globe will have access to witness Caruso's final sold-out performance at the Lyric Theatre on July 4th of 2022.

Broadway Licensing and its family of imprints is the global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. The iconic works represented epitomize the greatest collection of authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe including Arthur Miller, Tennessee Williams, Lynn Nottage, Alan Menken, Stephen King, Elvis, the Bee-Gees, and the Beatles. In 2020, Broadway Licensing launched the Emmy Award-nominated streaming platform Broadway On Demand, offering exclusive theatrical content, interactive events, and original programming projected to reach well over 200 million households by 2023.

"We are thrilled to support Maria's masterwork on Broadway on Demand," said Jeffery Keilholtz, Vice President. "Our core audience is hungry for marquee performing arts content from Broadway and around the globe, and Metamorphosis is a breathless display of world-class performance at the highest, emotional level."

Metamorphosis highlights life's many transitions and the emotions that accompany them. Although based on Caruso's own experiences, the drastic emotional shifts presented in her solo performance are shared among all of us, especially as the pandemic transformed our lives-stripped us of our routines that upheld normalcy and provided us with time to reflect on our own lives. Caruso's inspiration for Metamorphosis comes from her own life experiences that fill the pages of her story. From fear, to rage, to confidence, Caruso expresses the changes her character undergoes through a series of costume changes into various colored dresses.

Maria Angelica Caruso is a Pittsburgh native dancer, choreographer, actor, director, academic, social activist, fitness and wellness practitioner, and entrepreneur whose enterprise encompasses brand models focused in the arts, education, entertainment, and wellbeing sectors. Caruso's multifaceted conglomerate is comprised of four performance companies, a dance conservatory, a fitness program, and a dance movement therapy system, all under the auspices of the Bodiography brand.

The alliance of organizations under her leadership include a production syndicate titled M-Train Productions, the dance conservatory Bodiography Center for Movement, and an affiliation with an academic institution of higher learning at La Roche University where she directs creative and innovative initiatives in the Performing Arts Department. All the encompassing entities led by Ms. Caruso's vision are known for their commitment to health and wellness in the arts and their championing of positive change in communities regionally and globally.

In addition to her catalog of over 100 ballets created specifically for her company of Bodiography artists, her choreographic works have been innovated for a collection of the world's most esteemed dance companies, earning them support from their respective ministries of culture and tourism. As a dramatic stage performer, Caruso is best known for her critically acclaimed solo, Metamorphosis, which began off-Broadway in 2021

and followed with a global tour and run in London's West End in the summer of 2022.

M-Train Productions focuses on the development, creation, and production of commercial dance and theater projects. In addition to the efforts focused in the commercial sector, M-Train places special focus on initiatives that support the presentation of world class arts organizations in the facilities that Caruso owns and operates.

