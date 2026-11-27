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Author, comedian and Terry Pratchett biographer Marc Burrows will take his brand-new multimedia stand-up show, Terry Pratchett Saved My Life, on a tour of the UK and Ireland from September to November 2027. A deeply personal celebration of Pratchett and his work, the show explores why the author's novels came to mean so much more to Marc than simply a love of literature.

From a policeman explaining the economics of poverty through the cost of a pair of boots to a witch who believes evil begins when we treat people as things, Marc explores how the ideas contained within Pratchett's fantastical worlds resonate in our own. Combining stand-up, storytelling, music and video, Marc brings Pratchett's extraordinary imagination to life, whether you've devoured every Discworld novel or have yet to turn your first page.

The show follows the international success of The Magic of Terry Pratchett, which chronicled Sir Terry's life from his early years and rise to literary fame to his death in 2015, and which toured the world, selling more than 15,000 tickets.

Produced with the full support of the Estate of Sir Terry Pratchett, the funny and heartfelt new show - Terry Pratchett Saved My Life explores the extraordinary impact Pratchett's writing has had on the lives of his readers. Having sold more than 100 million books worldwide, Pratchett is best known for his Discworld series – 41 comic fantasy novels set on a flat world carried through space on the back of a giant turtle. Drawing on his own lifelong relationship with the author's work, Marc examines what Sir Terry's books can teach us about anger, kindness, grief, belief and how to be a decent human being.

Marc first discovered Discworld aged 12, when, as he puts it, “a man down the pub” gave his parents copies of The Colour of Magic and Guards! Guards! The title of his new show has a deeply personal significance. In his twenties Marc spent time in psychiatric care with only an iPod and two Discworld novels for company. During a period when he struggled to imagine what he wanted from his future, one thing he knew he wanted was to read the next Terry Pratchett novel. Twenty years later, happier and far more stable, he is still finding joy and inspiration in those same books.

When considering a follow-up to The Magic of Terry Pratchett, Marc found inspiration in the audience Q&As on his previous tour, as fans joyfully shared their own experiences of Pratchett's work and asked Marc to delve deeper into his favourite books, the lessons he had learnt and why the author meant so much to him. These conversations, alongside his research for his latest publication, A Reader's Guide to Terry Pratchett, which explores Sir Terry's complete body of work, prompted him to consider how much of his own life, and the lives of fans everywhere, had been shaped by the author's writing.

Marc says: “Terry Pratchett taught me an alarming amount about how to construct a joke. He gave me company when I was a slightly baffled kid. One of the things I could hang on to when I was really miserable was the thought that there'd be another Terry Pratchett book. I wanted to be around to read it. Did I respond to Sir Terry's morality because it chimed with the way I saw the world, or was the way I saw the world shaped largely by reading Terry Pratchett? I actually don't know; but I do know that Terry Pratchett made me who I am, and he continues to do that, every year, every book, every day.”

Now, after two years of touring internationally with The Magic of Terry Pratchett, followed by a critically acclaimed Edinburgh run and UK tour with his next show, The Britpop Hour, Marc returns to venues across the UK in autumn 2027 with an entirely new celebration of one of the world's best-loved authors, directed by acclaimed stand up director Dec Munro.

Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER 2027

1st - The Junction, CAMBRIDGE

2nd - Key Theatre, PETERBOROUGH (On sale 4th Dec '26)

15th - The Phoenix, EXETER

16th - Komedia, BATH

17th - Theatre Severn, SHREWSBURY

18th - The Maltings, FARNHAM

19th - Colchester Arts Centre, COLCHESTER

24th - The Y Theatre, LEICESTER

25th - The Stables, MILTON KEYNES



OCTOBER 2027

12th - Redgrave Theatre, BRISTOL (On sale soon)

13th - The Landmark, ILFRACOMBE (On sale 4th Dec '26)

14th - Hanger Farm, TOTTEN

18th - Playhouse, NORWICH (On sale 4th Dec '26)

25th - The Stand, NEWCASTLE

27th - Town Hall, MIDDLESBROUGH

28th - City Varieties, LEEDS

29th - The Atkinson, SOUTHPORT



NOVEMBER 2027

2nd - The Lemon Tree, ABERDEEN (On sale 11th Dec '26)

3rd - The Stand, EDINBURGH

4th - The Stand, GLASGOW

5th - Octagon Centre, SHEFFIELD

6th - Bloomsbury Theatre, LONDON (On sale 4th Dec '26)

7th - The Sugar Club, DUBLIN

8th - Black Box Theatre, BELFAST

9th - The Nerve Centre, DERRY

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