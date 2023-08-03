MYRA'S STORY Will Play A Limited 10 Performance Run At Trafalgar Theatre

When Irish playwright Brian Foster ignored a homeless woman begging in the street, the sense of guilt he felt afterwards compelled him to sit down and write his most successful play, MYRA'S STORY - the sensational smash hit of the last three Edinburgh Fringes.

Now, for limited performances only throughout September and October, this one-woman play about homelessness, alcoholism, and addiction is set to play a limited run in London's West End, at the iconic Trafalgar Theatre.

Myra's Story will play Tuesday Evenings and Wednesday Matinees from 19 September 2023 - 18 October 2023. Jersey Boys will continue to play at Trafalgar Theatre as usual.



Middle-aged, homeless alcoholic Myra McLaughlin lives rough on the streets of Dublin. While begging from passers-by, Myra recreates her rollercoaster backstory. Playing all the characters, acting out all the hilarious/tragic/heartbreaking events in her life that have taken her to this pitiful state. You'll laugh with Myra. You'll cry with Myra. What you'll never do ... is forget Myra.



Starring Irish actor Fíonna Hewitt-Twamley in the title role, Myra's Story is a must-see production with an abundance of heart and humour.



Trafalgar Theatres CEO, Helen Enright, who saw the play whilst on a recent trip to Glasgow, said: “When I first saw Myra's Story in Trafalgar's Pavilion Theatre Glasgow, I was completely captivated by it like the rest of the audience. It makes you laugh and at the same time is heartbreaking, highlighting the challenges that homeless people face each day. It made me realise that, like Myra, each one of them has their own story. I defy anyone who sees Myra's Story to think of homeless people in the same way ever again.



“The Trafalgar team felt this story needed to be told to a wider audience and I'm delighted that we're able to tell Myra's Story at one of our theatres this autumn. It's particularly poignant to stage Myra's Story in London's Trafalgar Theatre, in Westminster, the homeless capital of the UK.”



The plight of homelessness is very topical right now with Prince William highlighting the isolation, prejudice and stigma surrounding homelessness faced by so many across the UK. Myra's Story helps raise awareness of homelessness and addiction in a way that is humorous, heartfelt, and entertaining.



During the West End run, Trafalgar Theatres will be working with Westminster-based homeless charity, The Connection, to raise much needed funds for their essential work in eradicating rough sleeping in London.



Helen added, “Myra's Story needs to be heard and we at Trafalgar Entertainment also want to help in any way we can, so we've partnered with The Connection to help raise funds through collections during the play's run at the Trafalgar Theatre.”



The Connection's CEO Pam Orchard, said: "We are delighted to be working with Trafalgar Entertainment who will help raise awareness of the work our charity does to help with homelessness in London. Our women's rough sleeping census in October 2022 showed how women can be particularly vulnerable on the streets. We provide a vital safe space for women experiencing homelessness in our centre, giving them the help they need to find a place to call home.”



Brian Foster explains the origins of the play: “Some years back I was down in Dublin on business. As I crossed Ha'penny Bridge I spotted, ahead of me, a woman sat on a piece of cardboard, begging. I hurried past her, pretending to talk into my mobile. Back home in Derry I couldn't get that tragic lady's face out of my head. And the sense of guilt I felt for ignoring her made me sit down and begin writing. A month later I had completed the first draft of the play.”



He added, “Although set in Dublin, the story could take place in any town, in any city, worldwide, the twin evils of homelessness and addiction being universal. Audiences can relate to the damaged character they see up on stage. Myra is their sister, their brother, their mother their father. Myra is any one of them ... any one of us ... there but for the grace.”



Speaking about the play transferring to the West End, Brian said: “I'm thrilled that Myra's Story will now speak to a whole new audience in London, and I'd like to thank Helen and her team for this wonderful opportunity.”



Tickets for Myra's Story at Trafalgar Theatre available Click Here