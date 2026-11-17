"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
MY FIRST BALLET: CINDERELLA to Tour UK Venues From February to April 2027
Choreographed by George Williamson and designed by Rachael Canning, the production is performed by students from English National Ballet School.
English National Ballet and English National Ballet School invite young audiences and their families to discover My First Ballet: Cinderella, a charming reimagining of the classic fairytale created especially for children aged three and above.
This spring, My First Ballet: Cinderella returns for a national tour, bringing the wonder of ballet to more families across the country and providing a memorable day out. The production travels to New Theatre, Oxford (6-7 February), Grand Opera House, York (13-14 February), Opera House, Manchester (20-21 February), Aylesbury Waterside Theatre (27-28 February), and Peacock Theatre, London (1-11 April).
Since its creation in 2012, over 400,000 people have enjoyed English National Ballet's My First Ballet series.
The story follows nature-loving Cinderella, who lives on the edge of an enchanted forest where she once spent time gardening and singing with her mother. But, when loss and silence settle over her home, she's left in the care of a sharp-tongued stepmother, two noisy stepsisters, and a house full of chores and shadows. Everything changes when an invitation to the Garden Ball arrives, setting Cinderella on a journey of self-discovery - guided by the spirit of her mother and the magic of the forest.
My First Ballet: Cinderella is choreographed by George Williamson and performed by students from English National Ballet School's Third Year Senior School and Graduate Artists Programme. With a running time of one hour and 20 minutes (including an interval), a narrator to help young audiences follow the story, and a shortened version of Prokofiev's famous score, the production offers the perfect introduction to ballet for young children and their families.
Award-winning designer Rachael Canning brings Cinderella to life through enchanting costumes, sets and puppetry. Together, they create a colourful, imaginative world where animals, nature and magic intertwine, immersing audiences of all ages in this classic fairy tale.
English National Ballet's Artistic Director, Aaron S. Watkin, said: “I'm delighted that My First Ballet: Cinderella is returning following last year's successful tour. This time, we're excited to be bringing the production to communities in areas identified as priorities by Arts Council England, continuing our commitment to making ballet accessible and inspiring a lifelong love of dance.”
Artistic Director of English National Ballet School's Graduate Artists Programme, Lynne Charles, said: “Performing in My First Ballet gives our students a valuable opportunity to develop as artists, gain professional touring experience and share their love of dance with audiences across the country. That's truly special.”
Performances at the Peacock Theatre, London also include Relaxed and BSL Interpreted performances as part of the My First Inclusive Ballet programme, alongside family workshops for audiences to connect with ballet in more ways.
Tour Dates
New Theatre Oxford
Saturday 6 - Sunday 7 February 2027
The Grand Opera House, York
Saturday 13 - Sunday 14 February 2027
Opera House Manchester
Saturday 20 - Sunday 21 February 2027
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Saturday 27 - Sunday 28 February 2027
Peacock Theatre, London
Thursday 1 – Sunday 11 April 2027
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