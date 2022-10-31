MY DAD WEARS A DRESS Comes to the Barons Court Theatre in November

My Dad Wears A Dress by Maria Telnikoff comes to the Barons Court Theatre in November.

Based on real life, "My Dad Wears A Dress" follows a girl's journey, from childhood to youth, navigating a world in which all the dads she knows are men. Filled with hilarious tales from her school days (from toilet mishaps to failed Valentine's Day confessions), it shows the difficulties of fitting in as a young person and the fears we feel about being labelled "outside the box". Brimming with life and sincerity, the play challenges a world of heteronormative values, from the struggles of buying a Fathers' Day card to the questions raised describing one's family in a French lesson.

"My Dad Wears A Dress" is a celebration of difference and acceptance. Suitable for all audiences enjoy a fun, zany show that asks what it means to have a "normal family". After a one-night run in Cambridge where it received 5 stars from Varsity calling it "the perfect blend of humour and sincerity", the show has its London premier this November. Follow the Instagram @mydadwearsadress for updates!