MOREVEN to be Presented at Barons Court Theatre in January
In this mythic hidden village, where women make the rules and no one has to shout to be heard, Keren has to decide: career or community?
Marvellous Machine Theatre Company will present Morveren by Kate Webster, directed by Lou Corben. Featuring new music and arrangements by Becki Jayne Reed, with the voices of London City Voices and Oxford Community Choir.
Morveren
(Cornish, noun): sea maiden, mermaid
Ambitious banker Keren is determined to make her mark, but the siren's song is calling her, drawing her back to her roots.
In this mythic hidden village, where women make the rules and no one has to shout to be heard, Keren has to decide: career or community?
The show will run Tuesday 17 January to Saturday 28 January 2023, Barons Court Theatre, London W14.
Following the success of ORLANDO in 2018/19, and their 2016/17 show The Tiger's Bride, Marvellous Machine Theatre Company visit The Baron's Court Theatre for the first time. Combining a digital community choir, dance, and movement, they bring to life Kate Webster's lyrical new play.
Drawing on Cornish mythology, Morveren is centred around a hidden coastal village where women make the rules and no one has to shout to be heard. Imagining an alternative way of living, Morveren is a celebration of community and a coming of age for three generations of women.
Booking link: www.baronscourttheatre.com/morveren
Teaser Trailer:
About Marvellous Machine Theatre Company
Marvellous Machine is a female-led theatre company made up of theatremaker Lou Corben and musician/composer Becki Reed. We're a small ensemble-driven company with limited resources, yet the stories we tell are ones of castles, beasts, and magical transformations. We bring stories to life using live music and foley, object theatre, puppetry, and physical theatre. Some say that limitation breeds invention and that seems to be the case with us.
More Hot Stories For You
December 28, 2022
Festive family entertainment returns to the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury next Christmas with the fairest pantomime of all, ‘Snow White’, following this year’s record-breaking production of ‘Cinderella’.
BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in January
December 23, 2022
Milton Keynes Theatre welcomes brand-new stage adaptation of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel to the city 24 - 28 Jan 2023. Hayley Mills (Pollyanna, The Parent Trap, Whistle Down the Wind) Paul Nicholas (Jesus Christ Superstar, BBC 1's Just Good Friends, Eastenders and Rula Lenska, (ITV's Rock Follies, Coronation Street, Channel 4's Celebrity Big Brother will star in this feel-good tale of love, adventure, and starting-over.
Matthew Bourne's SLEEPING BEAUTY Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in January
December 22, 2022
Milton Keynes Theatre welcomes the return of Matthew Bourne with New Adventures 10th anniversary production of gothic romance, SLEEPING BEAUTY. 17 Jan - 21 Jan 2023.
Darlington Hippodrome Pantomime Cast Launch New Pirate Playground in Support of Family Help
December 22, 2022
Cast members of Darlington Hippodrome’s smash hit production The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan helped launch a new pirate themed playground in support of Family Help in Darlington.
Darlington Hippodrome's Hippo Lounge to Offer Free Warm Welcoming Space For All This Winter
December 21, 2022
Darlington Hippodrome’s Hippo Lounge will offer free tea, coffee and biscuits between 10am and mid-day every Monday and Tuesday this winter to provide a free, safe, warm, and welcoming space for all.