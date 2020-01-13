MOBY DICK is Coming to Adelaide Fringe

'Call me Ishmael... Now it was some years ago, never mind how long precisely, that I did take it into my head to go on a whaling voyage...'

To celebrate the bicentennial of Herman Melville's birth his classic tale is brought to the stage in an entertaining solo performance by Ross Ericson, the writer and performer behind the hit 2016 Edfringe sell-out show The Unknown Soldier and the critically acclaimed Gratiano, both published by Methuen Drama. The team is coming back to the Adelaide Fringe after another successful Edinburgh Fringe festival.

'It was a very difficult task' admits Ericson, 'to condense one hundred and thirty-five chapters into a single hour, without losing the meaning, the subtext and the language. I think I have done it justice, I am certainly looking forward to performing it - it is a fabulous story.'

Moby Dick is not just a tale about the hunt for the infamous White Whale but an exploration of how one man's obsession can infect an entire crew. A story that is almost biblical in its proportions it tells a tale of adventure, friendship and putting your fate into the hands of a passionate commander.

Web: www.gristtheatre.co.uk Twitter: @gristtheatre Facebook: gristtothemill

LISTING INFORMATION

Venue:

Bakehouse Theatre - Studio, 255 Angas St, Adelaide SA 5000, Australia

Time:

18:00 Running Time: 60mins Dates: 2, 6 & 11 March 2020

Tickets:

Full Price: $25, Concession: $20, Child: $20, Family: $72, Group (6+) $18, BankSA: $19:50, Fringe Member $19:50, Cheap Tuesday: $15

Bookings:

https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/moby-dick-af2020





