MINE Or Unapologetically Autistic Comes to Etcetera Theatre This Month

Performances are Sunday, October 22nd, 5:00 pm & 7:00 PM.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

MINE or Unapologetically Autistic is back on stage for ONE NIGHT ONLY! This is a new one-man show is coming up about life in the middle of the autistic spectrum.

The show, presented by actor Daniel Toney, sheds light on what it's like growing up with autism and what it means to be on the spectrum in the twenty-first century. Daniel, who was diagnosed at an early age, aims to break the taboo around autism and showcase how it can be portrayed without fear.

The show takes the audience on a journey through life on the spectrum and invites them to laugh at the curve balls that autism throws your way, from getting a diagnosis to coping in social situations. With loose anecdotes and observations about autism, Daniel presents an honest yet humorous depiction of autism, making it possible to talk and even joke about it without causing offence.

The show not only increases the representation of neurodiversity but also inspires those on the spectrum to tell their stories. The writer and performer being neurodiverse, adds more authenticity to the show. This one-night-only show will be presented at the Etcetera Theatre in Camden with two presentations on Sunday, October 22nd at 5:00 pm & 7:00 PM.

Running time: 1 hour

Venue: Etcetera Theatre - 265 Camden High Street London, England, NW1 7BU United Kingdom

Date and time: Sunday, October 22nd, 5:00 pm & 7:00 PM

Age recommendation: 16+

Contact: 020 7482 4857

Tickets: £9 | £7 (+ £1.34 booking fee)




