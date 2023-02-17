MEAT CUTE to Play Vaults Festival in March

A one-woman comedy that follows 25-year-old Lena who is on a mission to veganise her tinder dates. The show was a finalist for an Offest Award in 2021 and explores themes of identity, self-realisation, feminism and belonging in today's world.

A woman is on a mission to find the perfect match. Tinder, vegans, apple juice. Will she ever swipe right? 14 days later, a broken family, a Pomeranian named Mozart and an eviction notice, is this rebellion or simply a cry for help?

'Meat Cute' raises questions about identity, activism and the overwhelming responsibility many feel when presented with the state of the world through comedy, farcical use of props and costume, eccentric pop music, and by incorporating Brechtian storytelling devices.

Writing for the BBC on comedy's significance as a genre, Mary O'Hara says "A good joke packs a harder punch than many other forms of dialogue, and it can reach people who would otherwise be unwilling to listen." Although the protagonist's particular path focuses on animal activism, this is intended to reflect on other issues that inspire young people today to be a force for positive change, such as environmental awareness and feminism.

Meat Cute aims to use its platform to invite audiences to find familiarity with the subject matter presented through an entertaining, relevant and comedic lens, and allow them to reflect and digest challenging ideas in a non judgmental space.

Writer and Performer Bibi Lucille thinks "Meat Cute is a huge passion project for me, something that gives a humorous take on what is quite a dark and controversial topic. I aim to not only shed light on veganism, but to give a fresh and relatable voice to young women living in a man's world."

Director Anastasia Bunce said, "Things like empathy, why we maybe shouldn't eat animals, the call to question our own apathy and investigate our pre-judgments of each other- well it's heavy stuff. That's why a highly farcical comedy like Meat Cute that pokes fun at absolutely everything and everyone, is an exciting way to invite audiences to contemplate the important themes that it investigates. Meat Cute is silly, fast-paced, absurd, bright, loud, eccentric, and hopefully, a way to spark conversation about pressing topics. Meat ain't always cute."

Patch Plays, founded in August 2020 by Anastasia Bunce and Maria Majewska, is a company devoted to exploring the role of theatre in addressing issues surrounding animal rights and environmental sustainability. The company is particularly interested in telling personal and engaging stories which explore these themes. Their main goal is to create space for audiences to reflect on their place in our neglected, divided and complicated world and to inspire public discourse on these topics. The company also hopes to provide reassurance and inspiration for a better future ahead.

MEAT CUTE

@meatcutetheplay

Running Time: 60 Minutes, no interval Suitable for ages 15+

Vaults Festival, The Cage

Waterloo, Leake Street, SE17NN

11th and 12th March, 16:40pm

CAST & CREATIVES

Written and Performed by Bibi Lucille

Directed and Produced by Anastasia Bunce

Sound Design by Flick Isaac-Chilton

Choreography by Gabriel Hampton- Saint