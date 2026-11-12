MADAGASCAR – A MUSICAL ADVENTURE to Preview at BEAM Hertford Before Butlin's Residency

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Madagascar – A Musical Adventure will arrive at BEAM Hertford before heading to all three Butlin's holiday resorts throughout 2027 and 2028. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto the stage from 19–21 February 2027.

Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, audiences will have no choice but to “Move It, Move It!” as the much-loved DreamWorks animated motion picture is brought to life on stage.

Madagascar – A Musical Adventure follows all of your favourite crack-a-lackin' friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.

Alex the Lion is the king of the urban jungle and the main attraction at New York's Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo - have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape - with the help of some prodigious penguins - to explore the world.

This wacky adventure for the whole family is brought to life by Selladoor Worldwide, the producers behind Guess How Much I Love You, Mr Men and Little Miss, Footloose and Fame. Madagascar - A Musical Adventure is directed by award-winning Kirk Jameson with choreography from Fabian Aloise. Based on original designs by Tom Rogers, with Lighting Design by Howard Hudson, Sound Design by Chris Whybrow, Musical Supervision from Mark Crossland, Puppet Designs by Max Humphries and Cheryl 'Chuck' Brown for Unit 9 Puppet Workshop and Puppet Direction from Emma Brunton.

Lewis Colclough, Marketing & Sales Manager at BEAM said “We're thrilled to be co-producing this joyous new musical adventure and delighted to give our audiences the very first chance to see it. Bringing a world-famous family favourite to life on our stage is incredibly exciting, and we can't wait to see these much-loved characters leap from screen to stage. Audiences are going to fall in love with its infectious humour, unforgettable characters and feel-good spirit. It's going to be crack-a-lackin'!”

Sarah Crompton-Howes Executive Producer at Selladoor added: “Madagascar A Musical Adventure is a joyful, high-energy adventure for the whole family, and we're thrilled to be bringing it to audiences at Butlin's over the next two years. We're equally excited to make a special stop at BEAM in Hertford for one week, giving local families the chance to join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria on their wild island adventure”.

With its irresistible mix of comedy, colourful characters and toe-tapping music, Madagascar – A Musical Adventure promises a wild theatrical escape for the whole family. BEAM Hertford audiences can be among the first to join the gang on their journey before the production sets off for an exciting new chapter at Butlin's holiday parks.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming